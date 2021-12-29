The 2021 College Football Playoff (CFP) is finally here.
This year’s tournament is set to kick off Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. First, it’s the Cotton Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati, followed by the Orange Bowl at 7 p.m. between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia. This year’s playoffs are already historic, but behind the scenes, there’s talk among the NCAA of making major changes to the current format.
The ideas behind closed doors are ones that have been debated by fans and the media for years, but now, the FBS commissioners, including those from conferences like the SEC, Big 10, American Athletic Conference, and others, are taking these ideas seriously, and many have asked, “Are these changes actually possible?”
Well, it’s possible because FCS has been doing it for years.
With 24 teams and games played on campuses through the semifinals, there’s a lot the FBS can learn from its little brother. Here are just a few lessons that the commissioners should take into consideration.
The FBS playoffs need more teams
With the top four teams making the playoffs every year, the CFP is by far the smallest NCAA tournament of any sport. Limiting the field to four teams makes a playoff run nearly impossible for the majority of teams.
Take Cincinnati for example; as the first Group of Five conference team to make the playoffs, it had to go undefeated to make it in, and the Bearcats should feel lucky that they even got a spot in the first place. On the one hand, Cincinnati wouldn’t have been in contention without a strong road win against then-No. 9 Notre Dame.
On the other hand, even going undefeated didn’t seem enough for Cincinnati in Week 10 when the initial CFP rankings had them at just No. 6 following close wins the prior few weeks. If it weren’t for Michigan State, Oregon and Ohio State all losing big games down the stretch, the Bearcats might not have made the playoff.
In comparison, JMU won its first FCS title in 2004 as an unranked team that had to win every playoff game on the road. If the FCS playoffs were limited to just the top four teams in the division, then JMU wouldn’t have made the bracket.
Let’s say hypothetically that this year’s College Football Playoff included the top eight teams rather than four. Suddenly instead of three games you have seven, opening up a lot more possible matchups. Alabama’s first-round matchup would be against No. 8 Ole Miss, a longtime SEC rival whose experience against the Tide could help them nab an upset. Ohio State could get a postseason rematch against their most hated rival, Michigan. We could even see a team like No. 5 Notre Dame or No. 7 Baylor ride their late-season surges into potentially Cinderella title runs. Just by adding four teams, we can see a wave of new possibilities for how the playoffs could turn out that are impossible under the current format.
The commissioners proposed multiple plans to expand the scope of the playoffs, as reported by Sports Illustrated, including adding eight or 12 teams and giving automatic bids to Power Five and the top Group of Five champion.
Many representatives from Group of Five and independent programs are pushing back on most of the proposals, as AAC's Mike Aresco told Sports Illustrated, citing Power Five bias. Commissioners have been replaced during this process — commissioners have rejected the idea of expansion entirely, with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey defending his support of the four-team format.
“It is a reality that some who suggested we needed to [expand] are not there at this point.” Sankey said to Sports Illustrated.
There’s also an argument to be made that just because more teams are added to the playoffs doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed any upsets. Instead we could just be forced to watch Bama obliterate Pittsburgh, or instead of learning from their previous matchup, Ole Miss could once again be blown out by the Tide. However when there are 129 FBS teams, the top eight or 12 teams are all guaranteed to be of some quality, so not giving them a chance to go head to head against juggernauts like Bama or Georgia feels almost insulting. Sankey may be content with the four team playoff given that the SEC is quality enough to send a team every year, but restricting the bracket to just the FBS’ elite is a slap in the face to the other 125 teams left out of the bracket.
Give the top seeds home-field advantage
More teams means more games, so where are they going to play? College football fans advocated for playoff games to be played on campuses rather than at neutral sites. This choice makes sense, and it’s been used by the FCS playoffs for years now.
Potential home-field advantage gives teams an incentive to win regular-season games to snag a higher seed. For example, this year the Dukes had to travel to North Dakota to play the Bison, where the dome’s deafening crowd noise led to JMU committing four false start penalties in a 20-14 loss.
The problem is money.
Putting bowl games in huge stadiums and markets is an insane money maker for college football. The 2019 semi-finals, which were played in the Peach and Fiesta Bowls, brought in over 70,000 fans each, and when it comes to TV ratings, half of the top 10 highest rated college football games in 2020 were Bowls. Campuses might not hold the large number of people a major playoff game could bring. For example, if No. 7 Baylor were to host a playoff game, their stadium would only be able to house 50,000 fans, a far cry from the 90,000 the Cotton Bowl can hold. That’s a lot of potential money on the table that the NCAA could be giving up.
In most cases, the big-name teams that are more likely to make the playoffs are more than prepared to host a playoff game. If Cincinnati vs. Alabama was on the Crimson Tide’s campus at Bryant-Nelly Stadium, it could hold over 100,000 people.
It’s not like the NCAA is opposed to putting playoff games on campuses. An early proposal for playoff expansion drafted by a subcommittee of four commissioners over two years ago included the provision of having first-round games take place on campuses, as reported by Sports Illustrated back in June.
The problem is getting the bowl game traditionalists on board. The current bowl system has been used in college football for decades and was involved in every system college football has devised for crowning a champion, including the almost universally hated Bowl Championship Series (BCS), the very system that preceded and led to the College Football Playoff’s conception in 2014.
Saying that campuses can’t handle so many people or that changing the current bowl system is harmful to postseason college football feels like an excuse; there are plenty of ways to reward higher seeds with a real home-field advantage while keeping the traditional bowl season alive. The committee could put the bowls on college campuses themselves. Afterall, there’s nothing stopping the Cotton Bowl from being played in Bryant-Neyland Stadium.
The FCS playoffs have provided clear evidence of why home-field advantage is important. In the second round of this year’s playoffs, Montana faced off against arguably their biggest rival, Eastern Washington(EWU). Montana fans packed Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with the official attendance numbers reaching 24,056, just shy of the stadium’s full capacity. Griz fans showed up in swaths to watch their team take on their hated rival and brought the energy that made the EWU’s job that much harder. If Montana fans can provide the home field-advantage for their team, one can only imagine what Michigan’s stadium, “The Big House,” would be like if Ohio State came to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a high-stakes playoff matchup. This year’s regular season edition of “The Game '' brought a crowd of 111,156 people, so it’d be in the Wolverine’s best interest to keep the potential rematch in town.
Lessen the time between the regular season and the playoffs
It’s always been tradition that after the regular season ends, there’s always at least a few weeks before the championship games begin.
In the College Football Playoffs era, this doesn’t make sense for a number of reasons. Hype around the playoffs dies down considerably. Starting an expanded playoff Jan. 1 is a horrible idea because then college football would compete until late January and must fight for coverage against the NFL Playoffs.
The FCS has managed to hit a scheduling sweet spot. While the first and second rounds of the playoffs often coincide with the FBS’ ever-crucial rivalry and championship weeks, afterward the FCS quarterfinals and semifinals stand alone as the only college football games being played in early December. They receive national TV coverage, a rarity for the FCS, and TV ratings prove that people are watching. North Dakota State vs. Eastern Tennessee State brought in 1.77 million viewers this year. So why is the FBS taking such a long break after such a long buildup to the final playoff rankings when fans seem to be ready to watch postseason football?
It makes sense to follow the FCS’s lead and make the playoffs immediately after the regular season’s conclusion. However, this would interfere with the bowl schedule, pushing the beginning of the playoffs away from Jan. 1 — the most high-profile day of the bowl season — and risking having the last college football game of the season being the Cheez-It Bowl. But if the playoff committees times it right and gives the final two teams extra time off to prepare for the championship, the college football season can still have a satisfying conclusion by early January.
The CFP isn’t going away anytime soon, but this current format seems to be on it’s way out. So as the FBS attempts to re-examines how to properly crown a champion, hopefully the success of their FCS counterparts sparks some inspiration for the commissioners.
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.