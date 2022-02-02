With the Diamond Dukes returning to action in just under two weeks, anticipation is running high. JMU baseball has multiple players with MLB draft potential, and here are just a few to be on the look out for.
Chase DeLauter
One of the highest projected MLB draft picks in the country, redshirt junior pitcher and center field Chase DeLauter will have all eyes on him this season. With seven home runs and 40 runs in his two seasons at JMU, DeLauter went to the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Orleans Firebirds. There, he scored nine home runs and 27 runs in 34 games. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said DeLauter had a strong pro day in October and will be a big target for scouts.
Justin Showalter
A consistent starter for the Dukes, graduate pitcher Justin Showalter is one of three starters in the pitching rotation. Going 1-2 last season with a 4.37 ERA, Showalter will look to have a career-best final season in the purple and gold and impress scouts before the draft this summer. Ikenberry confirmed Showalter will be the starting pitcher for series openers this season, coming as no surprise to Diamond Dukes fans.
Donovan Burke
The most decorated Duke from this summer, redshirt junior pitcher Donovan Burke won two summer ball titles — first with the Valley Baseball League’s Strasburg Express and the second with Cape Cod’s Brewster Whitecaps. He led the VBL with a 2.29 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. Burke will be a pitcher who fans should keep an eye out for, focusing on his consistency this season. Ikenberry plans to start Burke on Saturdays this season after multiple seasons in the bullpen.
Trevon Dabney
Redshirt junior Trevon Dabney will take over as the starting left fielder this season after hitting .274 with 12 runs and five home runs in the 2021 season. Playing in the Coastal Plains League with the Peninsula Pilots over the summer, he scored 19 runs — including three home runs. Ikenberry said Dabney performed well throughout the fall offseason and can be another potential target for draft scouts looking for a powerful hitter in their lineup.
Travis Reifsnider
Staying in Harrisonburg year round, redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider looks to crack the Dukes’ lineup as the starting catcher. He played with the Harrisonburg Turks over the summer, earning five runs and two RBIs in 14 games. The catcher also entered the JMU record books against VMI when he hit three home runs in a single game — only the 11th player in JMU baseball history to do so.
Nick Zona
Redshirt junior shortstop Nick Zona enters his fourth season as the starter, following the last two seasons batting ninth in the order. Zona started in all 23 games last season, scoring 10 runs and his first collegiate home run against William & Mary. Over the summer, Zona turned his attention to pitching, helping earn the East Division Regular Season title with the Pulaski River Turtles. Expectations are that he’ll be used both as the starting shortstop and from the bullpen, Ikenberry said.
