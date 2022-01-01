2021 was a hectic year — from the start to the end, JMU athletics constantly provided notable moments. Here are 10 memorable JMU sports events from the past year. These events are in chronological order.
1. Men’s basketball wins CAA regular season
JMU men’s basketball was projected to finish second to last in the CAA at the start of the 2020-21 season. With new head coach Mark Byington and a seemingly entire new group of players, the Dukes went 8-2 in the conference and won the regular-season championship for the first time since 2015. It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that went 21-51 in CAA play over the previous four seasons.
2. Lacrosse gets 500th win
JMU lacrosse defeated George Mason 19-2 on March 3 for its 500th win in program history. The Dukes joined Maryland, Penn State, Virginia and Loyola University Maryland as the only teams to hit the mark. The win was a long time coming for the Dukes, which would’ve likely earned the milestone halfway through the 2020 season if not for the COVID-19 shutdown.
3. Women’s golf wins first conference championship since 2012-13
In spring 2021, JMU women’s golf sophomore Amelia Williams shot the lowest round of golf in program history with a 67 at the ECU Easter Invitational’s final round April 4, and the Dukes won the CAA Championship the following weekend to qualify for the NCAA Regionals as a team for the first time since 2013. With the entire roster coming back this season and next year, a potential dynasty might be forming.
4. Swim & dive, lacrosse win fourth consecutive conference championships
In the spring, JMU swim & dive and lacrosse won their fourth consecutive CAA championship. For swim & dive, it was the third class sweep in CAA history and the first in JMU history. Second place came back to defeat William & Mary to claim the championship. For lacrosse, JMU rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final five minutes against Drexel to force overtime, then scored in the extra period to become the first team in the conference to win four consecutive championships.
5. Softball’s run to Women’s College World Series
JMU softball entered the national spotlight in late May as the Dukes went to the NCAA Tournament. JMU swept the Knoxville Regional and then took two out of three games versus No. 8 Missouri in the Columbia Super Regional to advance to its first Women’s College World Series appearance in program history. The Dukes defeated No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State before losing twice to the Sooners in the semifinals.
6. Three former Dukes compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics took place this summer, and JMU had a trio competing in the games. Former archer Jacob Wukie (2006-09) shot for Team USA but didn’t win a medal. Former JMU women’s basketball players Jackie Benitiez (2017-20) and Jazmon Gwathmey (2011-16) were members of the Puerto Rico women’s basketball team which failed to make it out of pool play.
7. JMU Athletics accepts Sun Belt invitation
Fall 2021 saw a realignment wave sweep college athletics, and JMU was part of it, announcing its intention to move to the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes will be fully done with the move by 2024, with non-football sports beginning Sun Belt play in 2022. JMU is joined by Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi in the move to the conference.
8. Student-athletes protest CAA championships ban
As a result of JMU’s move to the Sun Belt, the CAA announced that the Dukes wouldn’t be allowed to play in or host any conference championships. The move received backlash from figures across the sports landscape, with big names like ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas criticizing the CAA. A petition for allowing the Dukes to compete circled social media, amassing over 1,000 signatures. Before the JMU’s Nov. 6 football game versus Campbell, many JMU athletes gathered on the field to protest the CAA’s decision.
9. Men’s basketball beats U.Va
Entering this season, JMU was 0-11 all-time against U.Va men’s basketball. That changed Dec. 7, when the Dukes defeated the Cavaliers — which started the season ranked No. 25 in the country — 52-49. Graduate guard Takal Molson scored eight points down the stretch to give JMU the victory, after which a packed student section at the Atlantic Union Bank Center stormed the court
10. JMU football’s final FCS playoff run
JMU’s move to the Sun Belt means that football will be moving from the FCS to the FBS, meaning fall 2021 was JMU’s final push for an FCS championship. The Dukes defeated Southeastern Louisiana and Montana in their final two FCS playoff games at Bridgeforth Stadium before losing to North Dakota State in the semifinals at the Fargodome. JMU leaves the FCS with two championships in 2004 and 2016.
