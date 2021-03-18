For three weeks, JMU men’s basketball was on fire. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 14, the Dukes had a seven-game winning streak that launched them to the top of the CAA. There was plenty of buzz around JMU as it had its best conference start since 1992, won at least a share of the CAA title for the first time since 2015 and was projected to make the NCAA Tournament. It was the perfect Cinderella story for a team that was predicted to finish second to last in the CAA at the start of the season.
Everything quickly crashed when it mattered most. Star senior guard and CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis was injured versus Hofstra on Feb. 14, and was ruled out for the rest of the season. JMU lost its last game of the regular season against Drexel and fell to Elon in the CAA Tournament. It was a disappointing ending to a remarkable season.
Despite the sudden finish and the end of Lewis’ JMU career, there’s still a lot to like from this season and plenty of hope for next year and the future of the program.
Before the season started, the Dukes brought in two transfer guards — junior guards Vado Morse from Mount St. Mary’s and Jalen Hodge from the University of Louisiana Monroe. They were supposed to sit out because of NCAA transfer rules, but when the NCAA waived the sit-out requirement, both were given the green light to play this season.
Morse became a high-volume scoring option alongside Lewis, and Hodge provided a 3-point spark off the bench. When Morse gets hot, there aren’t many scorers better than him in the conference. Hodge vastly improved JMU’s bench — it went from scoring under 15 points per game in 2019-20 to nearly 26 per game this season. With Lewis gone, Morse will become the primary scorer, and Hodge will remain a crucial bench piece.
In addition to the transfers, JMU found a boost from its freshman class. Guard Terell Strickland gave the Dukes defensive energy on the perimeter that allowed fewer points per game this season compared to last year.
Freshman guard/forward Terrence Edwards sneakily became one of the most complete players for JMU. Other than Lewis, Edwards was the only Duke to score at least 100 points, collect at least 80 rebounds and dish out 30 assists this season.
Freshman forward Justin Amadi became a high-flyer for the Dukes who’ll provide a physical paint presence at JMU versus bigger teams over the next few seasons. All three should play big roles in 2021-22.
JMU showed tremendous resilience throughout the year, something head coach Mark Byington emphasized repeatedly this season. Against VCU on Dec. 22, the Dukes, down 20 with 10 minutes left, battled back, even though they’d eventually lose by one. Against Hofstra, Lewis getting hurt could’ve been a backbreaker — JMU could’ve folded. Instead, JMU fought and pulled out the victory. With several returning players, that same energy and toughness should carry over to 2021-22.
The last two games also give hope to how the team will play in the post-Lewis era. In both games, JMU played well and had chances to win at the end, losing by a combined seven points.
Even with sophomore forward Michael Christmas and sophomore guard Jayvis Harvey entering the transfer portal, the starting five in the season finale — Morse, Strickland, Edwards, Amadi and sophomore forward Julien Wooden — will likely be the starting five next season, with Hodge playing a key bench role. The games gave Byington and the rest of the JMU community a glimpse at how the Dukes will play in the first season without Lewis.
Lewis finished his JMU career ranked in the top 10 in several categories, including points and made 3-pointers. Despite the loss of one of the best players in program history, the Dukes should be just fine next year.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.