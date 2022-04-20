Spring football is, once again, back — and hopefully for good.
As JMU football prepares for its annual spring game, the United States Football League (USFL) officially kicked off last Saturday as yet another attempt at professional football year round. It’s a concept that has been attempted numerous times in the past few years. This league, like its predecessors, has grabbed fans’ attention, with 2.93 million viewers watching the league’s debut game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions across both NBC and Fox.
This is the third major spring football league to launch in the past five years, and coupled with the threat of competition with the return of the XFL in 2023, can the USFL last for long?
Let’s say that it does, and ten years down the line the league is alive and well. The potential effects that the USFL could have on the world of professional and college football would be dramatic and pave the way for even more talented college players, whether at JMU or other smaller schools, to enter the professional ranks.
It’s no secret that the NFL is incredibly difficult to get into, especially for FCS and Group of 5 players. In the 50-year history of JMU football, the Dukes have produced 24 NFL talents, with only 16 of them being drafted. While this will most likely improve with JMU’s move to the Sun Belt, it’s unlikely to improve by much. Future Sun Belt co-member Marshall has been in the FBS since 1997, yet the school has only produced 92 pro players.
That’s where the USFL comes in. Eight new teams with 38 active roster spots available means there are 304 more chances for college football players to play professionally, and there are opportunities for many players to take advantage.
Rashard Davis (2013-16), a former JMU wide receiver, has already made himself the first Duke to join the USFL. He’s not the only former FCS player to grab a roster spot. Currently in the USFL, there are players from Richmond, Delaware, Sam Houston State, NDSU and some Division II schools. These aren’t just a few small exceptions either. For example, of the 46 players currently on the Michigan Panthers’ roster, nine are from the Group of 5, eight from the FCS and two from Division II. The USFL is not just a backup for Power 5 players but a legitimate option for players from smaller schools.
That’s not to say that the talent level is shallow compared to the NFL. When recruiting players for its inaugural season, the USFL tried to find a middle ground between NFL-level talent and players with no professional experience whatsoever.
Michigan head coach Jeff Fisher explained to ESPN that “In a perfect world, a USFL player has been in an alternate league, or has been in an NFL camp and has some experience as opposed to the guy who left college but really hasn’t done anything for three or four years and now wants to give it a shot.”
There are a lot of JMU alumni, like Davis, who fit that description. Who’s to say that if the USFL gains traction that fans couldn’t see another standout JMU player enter the league and find pro success? Maybe JMU fans could get to see former Dukes like quarterback Ben DiNucci (2018-19) or cornerback Jimmy Moreland (2014-18) take the field in a USFL uniform, after being overlooked in the NFL.
The potential of the USFL as an alternative to the NFL is promising for both players and fans. For players, the USFL could be a second chance at that illusive dream of playing pro. The USFL could give football fans, both professional, college, JMU or otherwise, a chance to see their favorite players once again take the field.While it’s tempting to call the USFL yet another experiment likely to go wrong, its potential is not to be overlooked.
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.