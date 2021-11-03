JMU basketball is coming into the 2021-22 season with high expectations. Both the men’s and women’s teams posted strong records in the 2020-21 season, with the men going 13-7 and the women going 14-10. Though both teams sport young cores, there’s no absence of talent. Here are some potential stars to watch for both programs during the upcoming season.
Vado Morse: guard
Although the men’s team lost its leading scorer last year when senior guard Matt Lewis graduated May 2021, the squad returns its second- leading scorer in redshirt junior guard Vado Morse — a stud for the Dukes last year. Appearing in 18 games and starting 15 of them, Morse averaged 14.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Morse showed just how good he can be when he dropped 30 points in a win against Northeastern last year. With Lewis gone, look for Morse to step up and likely lead the team in scoring in the 2021-22 campaign.
Justin Amadi: forward
Another player to look out for on the men’s team this season is redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi. As a true freshman last year, Amadi came in and made an immediate impact on the team. Named to the CAA All-Rookie Team, Amadi played in 20 games, making 16 starts in his first campaign. Amadi averaged 9.1 points and 5 assists en route to a strong freshman campaign. The Dukes are going to need even more scoring around redshirt junior guard Vado Morse this season with Lewis gone. Look for Amadi to improve upon his strong freshman season and step up as one of JMU’s top players this year.
Alonzo Sule: guard
JMU men’s basketball also acquired several experienced players via the transfer portal for this upcoming season. One particular player to look out for is Texas State graduate transfer Alonzo Sule. The Dukes are a smaller team height-wise, but picking up Sule should help shore up the front court. Last season with Texas State, Sule started all 25 games while averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 48.1% shooting from the field. Sule should also help the Dukes improve their interior defense this season, as he turned in three multi-block games last year with Texas State. Look for Sule to help the Dukes frontcourt in the upcoming campaign.
Kiki Jefferson: guard
The JMU women’s team is a bit more experienced than the men’s. Fortunately, as well, they return last season’s star player. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson stole the show last season. Selected to the All-CAA First Team, Jefferson averaged 16.2 points, 2.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 44% shooting from the field. Although the Dukes ultimately fell short, Jefferson was on full display in the CAA tournament semifinal, pouring in 31 points and 11 rebounds while playing all but three minutes of the game. Look for Jefferson to have another excellent campaign.
Jamia Hazell: guard
Another name to watch for the Dukes this year is sophomore guard Jamia Hazell. Last year as a true freshman, Hazell was named to the CAA All-Rookie team, averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds; she appeared in 24 games, starting in a dozen of them. Hazell showed out in a game against the College of Charleston last year, putting up 19 points alongside 4 assists and 5 rebounds on 50% shooting. Look for Hazell and Jefferson to head up a dynamic backcourt for the Dukes in the looming campaign.
Madison Green: guard
With the JMU women being a guard-centric team, shooting is key. Senior guard Madison Green helps the Dukes stretch the floor, as she’s a sniper from behind the arc. As a junior, Green appeared in 20 games, starting 16 of them — averaging 7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Green also boasted a team-high, three-point percentage, clocking in at 41% — second in the CAA. Green’s best game last year came against Elon in the regular season, in which she poured in 18 points while knocking down four threes on 62.5% shooting. Look for Green to continue to space the floor through her excellent three-point shooting in the 2021-22 season.
