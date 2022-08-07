FIFA unveiled the 16 stadiums to be used for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico earlier this summer. The U.S. last hosted the World Cup in 1994 and set a tournament attendance record that still stands. Of the venues for the 2026 World Cup, 15 will be first-time hosts. Here are the five best and worst venues selected for the tournament based on seating capacity, stadium amenities, previous use as a soccer venue and fan atmosphere.
Worst selected 2026 World Cup venues
5. Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Hard Rock Stadium should be a perfect World Cup venue on paper, considering its close proximity to Latin America and sizable Hispanic population, as well as being a popular vacation destination. In reality, the stadium and city aren’t ideal for soccer’s biggest stage.
The 2026 World Cup will take place in June and July — two of the hottest months Miami experiences. Throw in Miami’s unpredictable but persistent rainfall, and Hard Rock will be brutal for players.
Miami’s club team — Inter Miami CF — was ranked No. 14 out of 27 Major League Soccer teams in ticket sales for the 2021 season. The club dropped to last in attendance this season, averaging 12,562 tickets sold per game. Granted Inter Miami plays in DRV PNK Stadium — a temporary venue in Fort Lauderdale — the lackluster ticket sales don’t inspire confidence in filling Hard Rock Stadium’s 65,326 seats in 2026.
4. BC Place (Vancouver, Canada)
BC Place is Canada’s largest 2026 World Cup venue. Vancouver’s close proximity to Seattle — a 2 1/2-hour drive — will help players avoid jet lag if a team plays in both cities for consecutive matches. BC Place previously hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final — where its artificial turf field was scrutinized.
While artificial turf requires less upkeep than natural grass, turf isn’t ideal for soccer. In an article published by USA Today, U.S. Women’s National Team forward Alex Morgan said injuries on turf were harder to recover from than those sustained on grass. BC Place will temporarily install natural grass for the 2026 World Cup, which will ease safety concerns as long as proper upkeep is performed on the playing surface.
3. BMO Field (Toronto)
While Toronto’s BMO Field is also home to the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, it's primarily occupied by Toronto FC of the MLS. As one of four soccer-specific stadiums to host matches for the 2026 World Cup — the other four being in Mexico — BMO Field is an outlier with a measly 30,000 seats.
BMO Field announced plans to increase its capacity to 45,726 seats by 2026, but it will still be the smallest stadium for the 2026 World Cup. The stadium is bare-bones overall and doesn’t have as much flair as the other venues, which is why it was proposed to only host matches for the group stage and round of 16.
2. Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
Having hosted 20 U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) matches, Kansas City has become one of the best soccer cities in the country. Children’s Mercy Park sold out when the Americans took on Uruguay in a tune-up for the upcoming World Cup.
Nearby Arrowhead Stadium hasn’t hosted a soccer match since 2015 — an international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay — but will be a prominent venue in 2026. The USMNT is undefeated in Kansas City (15-0-5) but only played one match at Arrowhead — a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
Arrowhead opened in 1972 and was renovated in 2010 but desperately needs another upgrade before hosting World Cup matches. The stadium is a relic of the past with two unimpressive video boards and underwhelming views from the nosebleeds. Plus, the field level is barely wide enough to fit a soccer pitch.
1. Worst of the Worst: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
The Bay area may be a beautiful place to visit, but its overly sunny and humid weather in June and July aren’t ideal for soccer. According to Weather Spark, Santa Clara averages 13% cloud cover in June and 9% in July. Levi’s Stadium provides no cover from the sun, so heat exhaustion and dehydration could be an issue in 2026.
When the stadium opened in 2014, a letter published by the San Francisco Examiner expressed lawyer Christopher B. Dolan's concerns over the size of the guard rails at Levi’s Stadium. Dolan said the 42-inch railings are below the average adult’s center of mass and wouldn’t protect them from falling.
The World Cup is known to have a party-like atmosphere, and alcohol consumption is ubiquitous. Without proper safety precautions, spectators under the influence are extremely vulnerable at Levi’s Stadium.
Best selected 2026 World Cup venues
5. MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
MetLife Stadium doesn’t have a soccer occupant but bears similarities to soccer-specific stadiums. The venue has three tiers of bowl-style seating, which gives each spectator a clear view of the action. When the stadium was designed, architects made seating in the corners of the field level retractable to accommodate a full-length soccer pitch.
With the third-largest capacity among 2026 World Cup venues and being just over 11 miles away from New York City — one of the world’s largest media markets — MetLife Stadium could have one of the largest crowds for any World Cup match in history.
4. Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
Mexico’s crown jewel, Estadio Azteca, houses club teams Club América and Cruz Azul as well as Mexico’s national team. Azteca hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals — both exceeded 107,000 attendees.
Don’t let the age of the stadium discredit its versatility. A renovation of Estadio Azteca completed in 2019 upgraded the venue with a restaurant and additional seating, while a mall and two hotels were built outside the stadium. Azteca also hosted multiple National Football League Games since 1994.
Mexico City sits seven thousand feet above sea level and was considered the most polluted city in the world by IQAir in 1992. Mexico City’s pollution has significantly decreased in the last three decades, but players unaccustomed to the air quality will have a hard time performing at peak ability during the World Cup, giving Mexico’s players an edge over the competition.
As hard as American soccer may try to replicate it, the Mexican soccer fanbase is one of the most passionate and loyal in the world with 4.4 million fans attending Mexico’s matches in the U.S. since 2003. The atmosphere at Mexican soccer matches is unmatched, creating a fan experience like no other in 2026.
3. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 as an engineering marvel, with its signature retractable roof, a 360-degree video board and a modern architectural style. The stadium hosts the Atlanta Falcons football games, Atlanta United FC of the MLS and multiple college football games each year. Like BC Place, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will replace its artificial turf field with natural grass prior to hosting World Cup matches.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium has never hosted a USMNT match but has been Mexico’s stateside home, with the latter playing two international friendlies at the venue in 2019 and 2021 with a third visit slated for Aug. 31, 2022.
2. Lumen Field (Seattle)
What’s not to like about Lumen Field? The stadium has an intriguing design, a beautiful view of downtown Seattle and booming crowd noise. The Seahawks' “12th Man” has twice set the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd at an outdoor stadium, setting the current mark at 137.6 decibels in 2014. Now, imagine how great 69,000 cheering soccer supporters would sound.
Lumen Field is a permanent host to two soccer clubs, the MLS’ Seattle Sounders and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)’s OL Reign. European clubs frequently play preseason matches at the venue, making it one of the U.S.’s premier soccer destinations.
1. Best of the Best: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
The U.S.’s news stadium — SoFi Stadium — hosted the 2022 Super Bowl and is slated to host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and 2028 Olympics. The 2026 World Cup will be the first time World Cup games were played in Los Angeles but not at the Rose Bowl, which hosted the final for the 1994 World Cup and 1999 Women’s World Cup.
SoFi’s classification as an “indoor-outdoor” stadium allows fans to experience the California sunshine in a climate-controlled environment. The stadium’s proximity to North America’s cultural hub in Los Angeles will result in numerous celebrity appearances at the venue during the tournament, adding spectacle to the biggest tournament in soccer. With Los Angeles’ party-like atmosphere, SoFi is the place to be for the 2026 World Cup.
