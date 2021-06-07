Crowded around the TV, fans waited to hear an update on the WCWS game schedule. After a long rain delay, Oklahoma State and Florida State pulled back the tarp and played at 11 p.m Saturday. Finishing the game at nearly 3 a.m. The Seminoles now looked on toward Alabama but had less than 10 hours before returning to the field again.
Unfortunately, a similar situation happened before Alabama and Florida State on Sunday. A storm rolled through Oklahoma City, pushing the game back indefinitely. The most infuriating part for these teams: They had two games planned for that night. Luckily, the rain delay became a blessing in disguise, and both JMU vs. Oklahoma and Alabama vs. Florida State’s second games were moved to Monday evening.
Regardless of the late schedule change, softball fans and coaches were all questioning the lack of rain preparation in the full tournament schedule — a six-day-long tournament for four teams, two of which are eliminated in three days over four games. It’s a lot of softball to cover, and it leads to questions if the NCAA was prepared for the number of upsets this year has brought on.
It goes beyond just fans questioning the schedule; coaching staffs have stated their opinions on the topic. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso commented on the scheduling, comparing the softball and baseball World Series’ and how there’s a discrepancy between the venues and time changes.
“I don't know who needs to do something, but having these guys get home at three in the morning and then prepare for the next day, it completely throws off your rhythm of sleep, hydration, of eating,” Gasso said in a postgame interview. “It wasn't fair to either team to sit around and wait that long.”
This is the second time the NCAA has come under scrutiny over its women’s and men’s tournaments this year, and it’s received national attention for it as well. Although not involved in this year’s tournament, Michigan head coach Carol Sue Hutchins spoke to MSNBC on the scheduling and her opinion on why this has become an issue.
“These teams are playing the most important games of their season,” Hutchins said. “They’re double headers, and that does not happen in NCAA baseball.”
Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda had the chance to explain that even though the team was excited for an extra night of rest, the experience of playing that late was difficult.
“I don't know if it's the "#WorldSeriesafterdark" yesterday — something we don't want to do again,” Alameda said. “I definitely think knowing that we only had a single game was a little more energetic for our team. And, to know they get to sleep in tomorrow, we can just get some good rest and get some good recovery. I think it is huge.”
JMU head coach Lauren LaPorte hasn’t made a comment on the situation to the media yet. However, that doesn’t negate the fact that changes should be made. Florida State made the first step, forcing the tournament to go an extra day regardless who makes it into the final. The best thing to do now is stay focused on the games themselves and hope for a new change come next year.
