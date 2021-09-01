Major Baseball League pitchers have been manipulating baseball for over a century. Before 1920, they were spitting on the ball to help it move, and throughout the last several decades, some pitchers have tried to modify the ball to help it move atypically and improve results.
Recently, MLB was in the spotlight with another scandal: Across the league, pitchers were putting illegal substances on baseballs to get better outcomes, and the scandal might create shockwaves across all levels of the sport.
“When I was little, guys were putting things on the ball, such as vaseline, to make it move more,” JMU baseball pitching coach Jimmy Jackson said. “There’s always been things done to move the ball, but at the same time … for guys to say they need a sticky substance to get a good grip is a little far-fetched.”
With advanced statistics, players are constantly seeking for any extra advantage. One such stat is the spin rate, or how many times the ball rotates per minute (RPMs). Pitchers are trying to increase their spin rates as much as possible, so they’re using sticky stuff to improve it.
For example, the more a curveball spins, the more it breaks, and the harder it is to hit. The more a fastball spins, the higher it stays in the zone, and hitters have trouble catching up to it.
One notable substance pitchers use is Spider Tack, which was originally developed to make sure strongmen wouldn’t lose their grip when picking up massive stones. Other substances, such as Pelican Grip Dip and sunscreen mixed with rosin, have been used too.
ESPN baseball analyst Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show that this has been going on for years, but players weren’t willing to come out about it because pitchers on their own team were doing the same thing. However, when the league-wide batting average dropped below .240 earlier this year, it became an issue for some players.
“There’s some [pitchers] where, if you swing where your eyes tell you, you won’t hit the ball, even if you’re on time,” Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon said to Sports Illustrated. “I basically have to not trust my eyes, that the pitch is going to finish where I think it’s going to finish, and swing in a different place because the ball is doing something it has no business doing.”
On June 21, MLB began cracking down on the substances in the form of random on-field checks. After half-innings, or by the request of the opposing manager, umpires look at the pitcher’s belt, hat and glove for sticky substances. If a substance is found, the pitcher is ejected and suspended. The reactions to the checks have ranged from amusement to irritation to Oakland Athletics pitcher Sergio Romo dropping his pants.
“If I’m a young kid at the game, and I’m asking my dad, ‘Well, hey, what’s going on? Why [are] they getting checked?’ What he’s going to say? ‘Well, they think everyone’s cheating,’” New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton said to ESPN. “I mean, is that what we want the game to be about, like we’re assuming you’re cheating? I just think it’s a bad look.”
So far, two pitchers have been ejected during a check. Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith were thrown out after a sticky substance was found on their gloves, resulting in a 10-day suspension per the new rule. Both appealed the suspensions, but they were upheld.
“All I used was rosin,” Santiago said postgame. “I used it on both sides, trying to keep that sweat from dripping down to the hands.”
Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez has called for pitchers to be able to use some substance in order to control pitches, some of which could be traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.
In his first start after MLB announced they’d start the crackdowns, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow tore his UCL, possibly ending his season. Glasnow said postgame that he was used to using sunscreen mixed with rosin to improve his grip, but he didn’t use any grip after the crackdowns were announced and it might’ve been the cause for his injury. His comments have been debated over their legitimacy since then.
“If you change the way your grip is on the ball, you could end up directly affecting something in your delivery in order to try to make the ball do something else,” Jackson said. “And if you’re doing that, then your arm may not be as protected as it was before.”
Jackson said this will change how pitchers are valued. He added that pitchers who throw a sinker and slider mix — such as JMU redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter — will become more of a wanted commodity.
“The Justin Showalters of the world … are going to have more merit now,” Jackson said. “What guys are going to find out is that it’s OK they just lost 300 RPMs on their fastball — they can still pitch up in the zone.”
