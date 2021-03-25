March 2020 was arguably the worst month of the year for sports. In less than 48 hours, all sports were shut down, and millions of people watched as their beloved lifestyle disappeared in front of their eyes. Fast forward to March 2021, and sports have found their way back into fans’ lives. For JMU fans, March means three seasons of sports all rolled into one month — and the action won’t stop.
The excitement of football’s return was enough to catch a viewer’s eye, but with softball and lacrosse working their way up the national rankings, tennis gaining momentum and field hockey’s first win against William & Mary in nearly 10 years, the sheer number of games feels overwhelming.
Focusing on JMU sports, the school is averaging 17 different events per week, including tournaments. Although this doesn’t include canceled or postponed games, the schedule provides a good indication of how productive each sport is. Each game’s a test for the athletes, which should carry over into the 2021 fall season where, ideally, JMU’s standard athletic schedule resumes.
By having a spring season and immediately an additional fall season, it’s likely we’ll see improvement within the youngest rosters of JMU’s teams. For example, field hockey has a young roster, with only three players graduating in May. This means that regardless of how the team performs this spring, the players will have worked together for a season already — on top of the incoming freshman class in August — and can improve faster with a shorter offseason.
This layer of connection will also affect the remaining members of the CAA, but for teams like JMU football — who already dominates the conference regularly — the spring season gives head coach Curt Cignetti additional time to make adjustments to his lineups come training camp.
The spring depth provides every schedule even more athletic diversity outside the CAA. Every schedule for every sport’s different each year, but having two different schedules in one year can pave the way for new opponents to compete against JMU. Maybe JMU field hockey will face No. 5 Wake Forest, or softball may take on No. 2 UCLA. Football’s schedule for the fall has already been announced, but there’s no guarantee if they’ll play its preset opponents.
Of course, the prospect of injuries and transfers becomes a larger factor this year. Particularly with fall sports, if an athlete gets injured in the spring season, it becomes uncertain if they’ll play again this fall. The same goes for athletes who enter the transfer portal this summer. Assuming a team has neither major injuries nor any transfer requests, it’s safe to assume the entire team will have stronger chemistry this fall compared to the spring.
Despite the excitement of having so many sports happening at once this spring, there are still downsides — the most widely acknowledged by fans has been radio and television coverage. With only so many available radio and television channels at a time, the decision of which games to broadcast can be difficult, especially when ranked teams come to Harrisonburg.
Unfortunately, JMU’s lead broadcaster, Curt Dudley, can only cover a few games per day, so additional broadcasters have stepped up to lead games. Nevertheless, many games won’t be aired this season because of the lack of channels.
Fans may also notice the conflict between JMU’s sports and March Madness. It was disappointing to watch both basketball teams not make it to the big dance this season, but the tournament’s still an exciting and time-consuming event to watch. Not only does the tournament battle for television coverage, but it also could be more common to watch it on television rather than stream it online, especially as the tournament reaches the Final Four.
Regardless of the pros and cons of March 2021, JMU fans are glad to have sports back. This year has been unprecedented, and JMU Athletics has adapted well to the varying challenges it’s faced and provided ample content during the longer offseason and busy months of action. If JMU ends this season with multiple regular-season conference and tournament titles, the Dukes won’t only have kept COVID-19 out of the locker room, but they’ll have also maintained the consistency of a normal year.
