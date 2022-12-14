After a roughly four-hour drive and 18 wins against conference opponents, JMU volleyball found itself in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
The road to returning to the tournament, however, lasted longer than the four-hour drive for the Dukes. After falling in the CAA Championship final in both 2018 and 2019, JMU got hit with a COVID-19 outbreak during the tournament in the 2020-21 that limited them to eight players in a 3-1 loss to Northeastern. The next season, with just over a week left, JMU announced its move to the Sun Belt Conference, and the CAA subsequently announced that JMU was banned from all conference tournaments.
After four seasons of postseason disappointment, JMU entered the Sun Belt with a roster that featured no players from the team that won the 2017 CAA Championship. Despite that and the uncertainty that a new slate brings, JMU put together what could arguably be considered its greatest season in program history.
The Dukes finished 24-5 overall (15-1 Sun Belt). Their .938 winning percentage against Sun Belt opponents was their highest ever in conference play. Twelve of their wins ended in three-set sweeps.
As of Dec. 4, the Dukes held the 23rd highest hitting percentage in Division I at .270, a noticeable improvement over the .234 hitting percentage that JMU had in 2017, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis had the 13th highest individual hitting percentage in the country, (.407) and the highest in program history, a record she herself set at .391 in 2019.
Davis also won the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Award, leading the team in total blocks,148.0, and blocks per set, 1.38. Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher won Sun Belt Coach of the Year, while Davis and junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman made the All-Conference First Team.
That success ended in a three-set loss to BYU on Dec. 2 in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but it doesn’t change the magnitude of the team’s success. Despite the uncertainty of the Sun Belt, JMU excelled in both the regular season and in the Sun Belt Championship. The Dukes took down major contenders in the conference, including South Alabama, the 2021 regular season and tournament champions, and Texas State, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt West Division.
This level of JMU’s success was a surprise, but not too big of one. In the Sun Belt’s preseason poll, conference coaches picked JMU to tie for first in the east division with Coastal Carolina. The Dukes were expected to contend for a championship, but they were far from the favorites. But instead of competing toe-to-toe with the Chanticleers, Coastal Carolina finished second in the east with a 9-7 conference record and was eliminated by South Alabama in three sets in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Despite Coastal not reaching expectations, South Alabama and Texas State did. The Bobcats were projected to finish second in the west, while the Jaguars were picked for first. While their actual positions flipped, both still put together impressive campaigns, making it that much more impressive JMU knocked them both off this year.
No matter which way you look at it, JMU’s performance this season was historically great, and there’s reason to believe it will only get better. The Dukes have only two players graduating this season — senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan and redshirt-senior right side Cameryn Jones. Both contributed to this championship squad, but the nucleus of Davis, Veldman and senior setter Caroline Dozier is staying intact. With the emergence of young talent like freshman outside hitter Bre Reid, who led the team with 11 kills against BYU, this team could be a contender in the Sun Belt for the foreseeable future.
This season has been an historic one for JMU volleyball, and next season, it’ll have a chance to repeat history by making back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the third time in program history. While that’s far from a guarantee, JMU has the talent and now the experience to do.
Regardless of if the team goes back-to-back or not, this season should still be remembered as an historically great one for the program.
CORRECTION (12/14/2022 1:48 p.m.): A previous version of the article misidentified Caroline Dozier as Caroline Jones. The article has been updated to properly identify Caroline's last name.