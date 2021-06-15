When JMU sports get national media attention, it’s usually for football. It’s easy to see why, as football has won two FCS national championships — 2004 and 2016 — and is consistently on the hunt for another championship every year.
However, in recent weeks, JMU garnered national attention for softball. As the Dukes ran to their first Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearance in program history, players such as then-redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander and then-redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks became big names in the sport. For the first time in the program’s 20-year history, there was big excitement around the country for the Dukes’ softball.
At the same time, JMU was constantly referred to as an “underdog” or “Cinderella.” It’s understandable — the Dukes were the only mid-major school to make the WCWS, and they weren’t a national seed, either.
But JMU was no underdog or Cinderella. The Dukes were legit. They didn’t go 34-1 (17-1 CAA) in the regular season and CAA Tournament by accident. JMU softball has made the last seven NCAA Tournaments and three of the last five Super Regionals. The Dukes were the No. 7 national seed in 2016 and hosted a Super Regional round that year, ultimately losing to No. 10 LSU.
And it’s not just softball that’s underrated. It’s all of JMU’s sports that demand more national attention and need to be taken seriously.
JMU’s lacrosse program has had a consistently dominant team in the country throughout the last several seasons. JMU’s one of just five teams in the country with at least 500 program victories, hitting the mark this past season. The Dukes have won four consecutive CAA Championships — the only CAA team to do so. They also appeared in the last six NCAA Tournaments and remain the last JMU program to claim a national championship, winning in 2018.
Women’s basketball has been a consistently good team for the last decade. The Dukes have appeared in five NCAA Tournaments since 2010 and broke the 1,000-win mark in 2015. JMU is third all-time in program victories in the country, trailing only Tennessee and the University of Connecticut.
Men’s soccer has won three consecutive CAA Championships and has made five NCAA Tournaments since 2010, coming a game away from the College Cup in 2018. Swimming and diving has claimed four consecutive CAA Championships, an event that marked only the third time in CAA history and the first time in program history the feat has ever been accomplished.
Ten of the 18 JMU sports won either a conference championship — seven — or a regular season title — three — this season. According to JMU Athletics, as of May 30 JMU’s won 65.6% of its games across all sports over the last six seasons, ranking in the top 15 in the country. The other 14 teams play in one of the Power Five conferences.
It’s not just recent success these teams are having; some programs are setting themselves up for a bright future. Women’s golf won the CAA Championship this season and made the NCAA Regionals as a team for the first time since 2013. And with the entire roster coming back next season and the year after that, a potential dynasty could be forming.
Men’s basketball, after living at the bottom of the CAA for several seasons, bounced back to win the CAA regular season crown this season. With a core that features junior guard Vado Morse, freshman guard Terell Strickland, freshman forward Justin Amadi and other young talent, JMU might be looking at future appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
As JMU sports prepares for the fall season, it’ll be easy to get wrapped up in potentially another deep football run. Pay attention to some of the other sports as well. They’re just as good.
