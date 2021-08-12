The 2021 JMU softball season was historic. Finishing 41-4 on the year and undefeated at home, the Dukes put themselves in a position to win the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). In JMU's first WCWS appearance, it defeated No. 1 Oklahoma on opening day. The Dukes eliminated No. 5 Oklahoma State in the second round and made it to the semifinals. Despite not ending the season with a title, this year’s softball season might be the most historic in JMU sports history.
The Dukes getting to the WCWS as an unranked team is historic alone. To go head-to-head with Big 12 teams like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State at the WCWS level was unprecedented for JMU. An unranked team knocking off a No. 1 or No. 5 team is groundbreaking.
The Dukes defeated Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings. It was a classic David vs. Goliath story.
The other great JMU sports teams take a backseat to this year’s softball team in terms of historical significance. JMU football winning the 2016 FCS National Championship at 14-1 was an incredible accomplishment. JMU lacrosse winning its first NCAA tournament in 2018 was another impressive feat. Yet, it’s more impressive to see softball battle it out with the top teams in the country rather than win a Division I title.
Another reason why JMU’s softball run is historic is because of the timing. The amount of popularity softball gained this year was record-breaking — this year's WCWS averaged 1.2 million viewers — a WCWS record. For JMU, their upset win over Oklahoma averaged 620,000 viewers, the most-viewed game 1 in history.
Oklahoma has made 14 appearances in the WCWS with four victories, while JMU has never made a WCWS appearance until this year. The record-breaking viewership in game 1 could be credited to the interest fans had in seeing JMU compete in its first WCWS. The Dukes made it to the semifinals in the year where there were more eyes on college softball than ever before. On top of that, JMU’s games aired on ESPN instead of its secondary channels like ESPN2 or ESPNU.
JMU sports — more often than not — air on the local stations. JMU football’s 2016 National Championship win drew 1.6 million viewers on ESPN2, while the WCWS viewer average couldn’t eclipse the Division I title game; JMU softball still got the opportunity to play on a major platform. Softball has never garnered the amount of attention football has, to be on ESPN’s main station was huge for JMU and softball as a whole. The Dukes playing as well as they did at the peak of softball’s popularity makes this season even more memorable.
This softball season was historic, but it won’t be remembered as an anomaly in years to come. This season will be remembered as the beginning of the road toward a WCWS title. The Dukes are losing several key players from this season, including star pitcher Odicci Alexander and home-run leader Kate Gordon. It’ll be a long road for the Dukes to try and put together the run they had this year, but they’re certainly capable.
Pitcher Alissa Humphrey enters her sophomore year coming off a 14-0 record. There’s no doubt that Alexander carried the Dukes through the postseason, but Humphrey’s year shouldn’t be overlooked — expect Humphrey to return next year with the intent on establishing herself as the top pitcher in JMU’s rotation.
On the hitting side, JMU is losing its top home-run hitters: Gordon (21), Sara Jubas (12) and Logan Newton (9). It’s a major blow to the team, but the Dukes still have plenty of talent to work with. Rising redshirt sophomore Emily Phillips had an impressive freshman year at the plate with 21 RBIs, while only playing in 36 of JMU’s 45 games. Rising sophomore Lauren Bernett will be coming off a year with 19 hits and 13 runs in 81 at-bats. There’ll be room for improvement at the plate and on the pitching side, but after this season, the Dukes shouldn’t be doubted.
This softball season was a historical one for many reasons, but JMU fans should know that it’s only the beginning. Even if the Dukes can’t make it back to the WCWS next year, there’s something to be said about this season. It was a historical season for the team, which put JMU softball on the map.
