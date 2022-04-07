In JMU lacrosse’s 12-5 loss to then-No. 13 Rutgers on March 13, redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson failed to score for the Dukes. It was a rare occurrence for the Sparks, Maryland, native — it was only the second time in her JMU career that she didn’t put at least one in the back of the net.
The loss was a low point for JMU’s season thus far. The Dukes were doubled-up in the draw controls and lost the ground ball battle 18-15. The Scarlet Knights outshot JMU 30-21 and 21-14 in shots on goal. The Dukes dropped to 3-4 on the season.
Since then, the Dukes have been on fire, winning five in a row — although it’s nothing new for JMU lacrosse. JMU has won at least five straight matches every year since 2017, even winning 14 straight in the 2018 season en route to a national championship.
But the timing of this year’s streak couldn’t have come at a better time.
Since JMU can’t compete for a conference championship, an at-large bid is needed to get into the NCAA tournament. In order to get an at-large bid, the Dukes need quality wins.
JMU’s first win of the season, 13-7 over then-No. 23 UConn, was one such victory. The Huskies haven’t lost since and stand at 10-1, now No. 20 in the IL/IWLCA Division I Poll. But besides that, the Dukes failed to get significant victories at the start of the season. Before this recent stretch, JMU’s other two victories were against High Point — now 3-8 — and Ohio State, now 8-4.
In addition, the Dukes also failed to take advantage of opportunities. JMU opened the season with a 16-7 loss to then-No. 2 UNC, a game in which JMU head coach Shelley Klaes described afterward as “pretty ugly” for the Dukes. JMU also lost close matches to Virginia Tech and Penn State.
After losing to Rutgers, the Dukes needed quality wins quickly. And they got them. JMU then rattled off three consecutive wins, all against ranked opponents — Richmond on March 16, Virginia on March 20 and then-No. 3 Maryland on March 26.
The Maryland win was JMU’s first over the Terrapins since 2003 and the Dukes’ first win over a top-five opponent since the 2018 national championship victory over Boston College.
The Dukes continued their hot stretch, defeating Towson in the CAA opener 14-8 and Hofstra 17-10. Peterson is back to her usual ways, picking up a hat trick in all five games of the streak. Against Towson, she scored five times to break the 100th-career goal milestone, and she tied the program record for goals in a game with eight against the Pride.
It hasn’t been just Peterson offensively — the Dukes have gotten production from across the attack. Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch has scored 12 goals during the streak, including hat tricks against U.Va. and Hofstra. Redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky has picked up multiple assists in each game, including a season-high five versus the Pride.
JMU’s defense has also picked it up during the stretch. Redshirt junior defender Mairead Durkin had a career-high five caused turnovers in the Richmond win, and Dougherty picked up double-digit saves against Maryland and Hofstra. During the streak, the Dukes have outscored their opponents 73-50.
Over the last three weeks, JMU’s jumped from No. 21 in the national rankings to a season-best No. 11.
JMU might not slow down the rest of the regular season. In years past, the Dukes have feasted on the CAA, going 20-2 in conference play from 2017-21 and winning all four conference championships.
When the Dukes desperately needed a win streak to turn its season around, they got one. Per JMU Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Warner on Twitter, JMU is the only CAA team that sits in the top 25 in RPI. With the rest of the Dukes’ schedule having a combined record of 26-36, there might not be a chance for JMU to get a quality win the rest of the season and beef up its resume for an at-large bid.
But for the Dukes, Klaes said they’re not focused on the rest of the season. After the Towson win, Peterson said JMU’s ability to refocus on just the next game has allowed them to go on the streak. Klaes echoed her thoughts, saying that the hot stretch is because the Dukes are “letting the future go and being more in the moment,” and added they weren’t doing that early in the season.
JMU (8-4, 2-0 CAA) looks to extend to six straight wins Saturday, battling Elon (5-7, 1-1 CAA) at Sentara Park. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m.
