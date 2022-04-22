JMU football celebrated its 50th anniversary this past season. In the midst of yet another dominant football season, the university announced its plans to move to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2022. This is a huge move for a school that’s long dominated FCS play. It will help create more intense in-state rivalries, and should help JMU eventually become the powerhouse football school in the Commonwealth.
Showdown in Charlottesville
JMU football recently announced that it will face U.Va. in Charlottesville on September 9, 2023 — a huge announcement for the Dukes. JMU and U.Va. have only faced off three times in the two programs’ history and haven't played since 1983. The Cavaliers are 2-1 against JMU, winning in 1979 and 1983. JMU got its only win against U.Va. in a 21-17 win in the 1982 season. Although there’s not much history between the two schools, the 2023 matchup starts a potential massive rivalry going forward. Not only are the two schools less than an hour apart but they’ve begun to build a rivalry through some other major sports in recent years, most recently when JMU defeated U.Va. at home in basketball last December.
The Cavaliers are, historically, not a top notch football program. In the last 10 seasons, U.Va. has had only two seasons in which it finished above .500. With their next matchup not coming until 2023, JMU will have a full season to adjust to a full FBS schedule.
U.Va. will begin a new era in 2022 under new head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers parted ways with former head coach Bronco Mendenhall after a subpar six-year tenure with the program. Mendenhall only had two winning seasons and a single bowl victory as the head coach of U.Va. Under new head man Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers may have to take a step back to take two steps forward. So, who’s to say JMU football can’t overtake U.Va.’s program within the next few years?
Takeover of Tech?
The most consistent football program in Virginia, recently, is Virginia Tech. JMU announced its scheduled Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on September 20, 2025. This will be yet another huge in-state matchup for JMU. The two have a bit more history than JMU and U.Va. have, matching up seven times. The most recent came in 2010 when JMU defeated Virginia Tech 21-16 in Blacksburg. Although JMU defeated the Hokies in their last matchup, this was the first JMU victory.
Virginia Tech holds a 6-1 record against JMU, but the Hokies have struggled in recent years. Since 2018, they have just one winning season and parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente after a sub .500 record in 2021. Tech has struggled to find consistent success since the retirement of legendary head coach Frank Beamer in 2015. Beamer’s successor, Fuente, led the Hokies to just one 10-win season and a lone bowl victory over six seasons.
Virginia Tech ushers in a new era with recently appointed head coach Brent Pry, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Penn State. Under Pry, the Nittany Lions consistently had top tier defenses. Pry, however, had no head coaching experience prior to Virginia Tech, so it remains to be seen how the Hokies will perform under their new head man. With a win in their last meeting, JMU could turn the corner against a formidable in-state foe.
Putting out the flame(s)
JMU is lined up to face Liberty in Lynchburg on Halloween in 2026. JMU and Liberty have a good bit of history — they’ve clashed 18 times over the years, with JMU holding a 12-6 edge. Their last matchup was in 2014, when Liberty grabbed a 26-21 victory in Harrisonburg.
Before falling to the Flames in 2014, the Dukes had been on a six-game winning streak and hadn’t lost to Liberty in 22 years. But, Liberty has improved over the past few seasons: Quarterback Malik Willis led the Flames to three straight winning seasons. After an outstanding 2021 season, Willis is headed to the 2022 NFL Draft as a projected first-round pick. The fallout of losing an elite quarterback such as Willis can be tough on a program. For example, Fresno State lost Derek Carr to the 2014 NFL Draft and won only 10 games in the ensuing three seasons. For Texas Tech, the Red Raiders suffered four straight losing seasons after Patrick Mahomes declared for the draft in 2017.
With JMU not facing both Virginia Tech and Liberty until 2025 and 2026, respectively, the Dukes will have ample time to up their recruiting through both high schoolers and the transfer portal. With JMU’s move to the Sun Belt, it should see an uptick in recruiting. Being located near the DMV area, an area that produces top-of-the-line football talent — most notably, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but also many mid-tier recruits who could be appealed by JMU — the Dukes should have no problem signing prospects. The Dukes have already begun to build up through the transfer portal, bringing in a potential starting quarterback for 2022, graduate Todd Centeio from Colorado State.
JMU’s move to the Sun Belt, along with the scheduling of some prominent in-state football programs, comes at the perfect time for the school. If JMU is able to build its program up within the next few years, don't be surprised if the Dukes become Virginia’s next football powerhouse.
