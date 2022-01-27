Collegiate sports have acted as an early warning system for the pandemic since March 2020. Tournaments like March Madness faced postponement and cancellation days before schools, businesses and the nation faced widespread lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Since the original shutdown, new variants beg the question: How will college athletics prevent the same thing from happening again?
Just as sports returned with less restrictions this fall, that was a precursor to a larger return to normalcy. With the surge of the Omicron variant in the U.S., new policies implemented by the NCAA to combat potential outbreaks could foreshadow nationwide approaches.
JMU dealt with frequent COVID-19 issues during the 2020-21 season, with both JMU men’s and women’s teams forced to constantly reschedule games — frequently driven by positive tests at other universities.
Since then, the CAA altered its policy regarding games impacted by COVID-19 as conference play began. In a change from last year’s policy, where one positive test for a program prompted postponement, far more players and coaches must be exposed to warrant a delay. Medical advances like vaccines and booster shots, greater knowledge of COVID-19 and past mitigation measures can all provide the framework for a safe winter and spring season for student-athletes.
For basketball, if a team has seven available players and a coach, it must play the scheduled game, and teams with fewer than seven available players can still play if they choose to. This allows for less changes and delays to the schedule but could fuel COVID-19 outbreaks as cases increase.
An element of the COVID-19 rules that carries over from the CAA’s football policy is that the team that causes the outbreak will forfeit the contest and receive a loss in conference standings if the game can’t be rescheduled. Games are supposed to be rescheduled first, but this can be challenging depending on the number of games affected by positive tests.
While cancellations are a sign of concern, the CAA’s new COVID-19 policies should limit more cancellations and postponements than last season. The increased threshold for the number of players that test positive provides greater flexibility and allows schools to play undermanned rather than delaying the game, coming with its own sets of pros and cons.
On one hand, not requiring rescheduled games is a benefit since rescheduling can become a stresser quickly for both teams involved. On the other, a limited roster means tired legs on the court. JMU head coach Mark Byington has seen limited rosters but said it’s allowed for less experienced players to play.
Unlike other conferences that have adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s five-day quarantine recommendation, the CAA is still mandating a 10-day quarantine for players who test positive.
People are weary of COVID-19 disrupting daily life, and basketball games being affected again demonstrates that the pandemic isn’t over. While it’ll be difficult, universities have the tools to protect their student-athletes. The new CAA rules are designed to help the players compete after losing two years to COVID-19, but schools must stay vigilant to keep those opportunities alive.
