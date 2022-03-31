It’s been nine years since EA Sports shelved the beloved NCAA Football video game franchise. But with the NCAA allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the door has reopened for the game. The next installment of NCAA Football is slated for summer 2023 and will be the first to feature JMU since NCAA Football 2011 — the last to include FCS schools. But how should EA Sports rate JMU players?
Latrele Palmer, running back: 71 overall
Redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer had a breakout year in 2021. With graduate Percy Agyei-Obese missing all but four games due to injury, Palmer served as JMU’s starting running back. The workhorse back tallied 947 rushing yards — with at least 75 yards in six games — and three receiving touchdowns in 2021.
The Dukes’ offensive line struggled last year, but Palmer’s vision and power running made up for it. His 6-foot, 220-pound frame lets him bounce off tacklers and fight for big gains. Take his rushing touchdown against Montana in the FCS Quarterfinals, in which he fought off multiple tackles and took a 50-yard scamper to the endzone.
The main snag on Palmer is his lack of speed. Palmer was able to break off huge runs in 2021 but was often chased down by a defender. On the same touchdown run against the Grizzlies, Palmer appeared to run out of gas at the 20 yard line and was nearly caught by a Montana defender.
Solomon Vanhorse, running back: 68 overall
In contrast to Palmer, redshirt junior running back Solomon Vanhorse was the speedier back in the Dukes’ ground attack. Vanhorse rushed for 117 yards and one rushing touchdown in 2021 but was primarily a weapon in the passing and return games.
Vanhorse had 338 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in the fall, averaging over 10 yards per catch. The scat back burned Southeastern Louisiana for a 63-yard receiving touchdown in the FCS playoffs — the longest of his career. Vanhorse also had 469 yards and a touchdown on 17 kick returns in 2021. He led the CAA and was top 15 in the FCS for average kickoff return yards.
Of the JMU running backs last season, Vanhorse had the lowest yards-per-carry average. Vanhorse’s longest rush of the season was 13 yards — second shortest behind redshirt senior Lorenzo Bryant Jr.
Vanhorse has lacked consistency in the backfield. As the third option at running back during the spring 2021 season, Vanhorse had six carries for 100 yards and a touchdown — averaging 16.7 yards per carry. Last fall, Vanhorse’s average was down to 2.8 yards per carry even though he had 36 more carries than the previous year. The redshirt junior is a solid weapon for the Dukes but needs to prove that he can consistently rush for big gains.
Reggie Brown, wide receiver: 65 overall
JMU’s receiving corps in 2021 starred five different receivers who tallied at least 150 yards. Redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown’s role grew last season, and he can expect an even larger one in 2022.
While he was fourth string for most of the year, Brown made his reps count. He started twice at wideout for the Dukes and caught 14 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns — averaging 15 yards per reception.
It’s hard to knock Brown, considering his lack of playing time and targets. He isn’t a flashy big-play threat like redshirt senior Kris Thornton or former JMU wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., but he’s still a solid third or fourth option out wide.
Chris Chukwuneke, safety: 77 overall
JMU’s defense was No. 8 in the FCS last season. A large part of that success was due to the dominance of the Dukes’ secondary. Redshirt junior safety Chris Chukwuneke punished opposing offenses with his physical style of play.
Chukwuneke ranked fourth on the JMU roster with 60 total tackles — including five tackles for loss. The redshirt junior recorded a tackle in all 12 games he played in. He recorded at least five tackles in six games in 2021 and set a career-high of eight tackles in the FCS playoffs against Southeastern Louisiana. Chukwuneke also ranked third in the FCS with three fumble recoveries and forced one fumble.
Que Reid, safety: 70 overall
Chukwuneke’s counterpart, redshirt junior safety Que Reid, also put up impressive numbers in 2021. Reid had 36 tackles and recorded a tackle in all but one game — JMU’s regular-season finale win against Towson. He also intercepted two passes last season.
Reid seemed to play his best in big games during the 2021 season. He recorded six tackles in the Dukes’ loss to Villanova and five tackles in the FCS Quarterfinals against Montana. Reid is one of JMU’s few veterans on defense and will be tested at the FBS level.
Nick Kidwell, offensive lineman: 80 overall
The Dukes’ offensive line was plagued by injuries with redshirt seniors J.T. Timming and Liam Fornadel, as well as redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens, going down during the season. One bright spot on the O-line was redshirt junior Nick Kidwell.
Kidwell started all 14 games for the Dukes at right tackle and contributed to their ranking as a top-20 offense in the FCS. With Kidwell blocking for redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson, JMU ranked No. 3 nationally in completion percentage and pass-efficiency rating, fifth in scoring, 12th on third down and 14th in red-zone efficiency. Kidwell has made a case to make an NFL roster, following in the footsteps of former Dukes and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive linemen Josh Wells and Aaron Stinne.
Jalen Green, defensive lineman: 67 overall
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Green played in a limited capacity last season as a backup to redshirt senior Isaac Ukwu and former Duke Mike Greene. Green appeared in 13 games, making 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Like Cukwuneke and Reid, Green played some of his best defense in the postseason as he recorded a season-high three tackles against Southeastern Louisiana in the FCS playoffs.
Green is another player who hasn’t seen the field much but could be a key contributor next season. He’ll likely start beside Ukwu on the D-line next season. Green excels as a run stopper but hasn’t proven that he can consistently put pressure on quarterbacks, as he’s only registered 2.5 sacks in two seasons.
