It’s Dec. 8, 2017. No. 1 JMU is hosting unseeded Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals. With the score tied at 28 and one second left in the fourth quarter, former JMU head coach Mike Houston trots out redshirt freshman kicker Ethan Ratke to attempt a 46-yard field goal, the longest of his career. The kick splits the uprights, and JMU wins 31-28 to advance to the FCS semifinals.
That was the moment Ratke solidified his place in JMU football history.
In five seasons at JMU, Ratke made an NCAA record 101 field goals and scored 542 points, the most by any kicker in NCAA history and the second most by any player in FCS history. Ratke finished his college career with an 86.3 field-goal percentage and a career-long 48 yarder set in the 2020 FCS semifinals against Sam Houston. Ratke also earned the 2021 Fred Mitchell Award, which is given to the best kicker at the FCS, Division II and Division III levels. With all these accolades to his name, Ratke has proven that he should get a chance at the NFL level.
In general, specialists are rarely selected in the NFL draft. If a team chooses to pick a kicker, it usually happens in later rounds. In last year’s draft, the Cincinnati Bengals used a fifth-round pick to draft Evan Mcpherson out of Florida. Kickers are typically brought onto NFL rosters during training camp as undrafted free agents. These kickers often have to compete for the starting job with a veteran kicker or another free-agent signee.
Kicking woes are seemingly at an all-time high this year. According to The Football Database, 49 different kickers have played for NFL teams this season. New Orleans, Washington and Detroit have each used four different kickers.
In 2015, the NFL moved extra points to the 15-yard line from the 2-yard line to make it the equivalent length of a 33-yard field goal. Since the rule change, kickers have become less automatic with their point after touchdowns (PATs). Only 10 of this year’s 49 NFL kickers have made all of their extra points this season, five of whom have attempted at least 15 extra points. In the 2021 season, Ratke went seven of eight on field goals between 30 and 39 yards and eight of nine on field goals of 40 yards or more.
Since NFL games average more spectators than FCS games, scouts may have concerns about Ratke’s lack of experience in high-pressure environments. According to an article published by Zach Miller on Medium, JMU averaged 20,017 spectators from 2015 to 2019 — the third highest at the FCS level during that time. ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Chargers had the lowest attendance of all NFL teams in 2019 with an average of 31,750 fans — over 11,000 more than JMU.
Despite the attendance disparity, kickers from lower divisions of college football have found success in the NFL. Potential Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri played college ball at South Dakota State back when the Jackrabbits competed in Division II. Vinatieri had a fruitful career with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, winning four Super Bowls and kicking the game-winning field goal in the 2004 Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein played for two different Division II programs — University of Nebraska-Omaha and Missouri Western — before he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams. Zuerlein has made 82% of his field-goal attempts and ranks 13th in scoring by a kicker this season.
Having never made a kick of 50 yards or more, Ratke lacks the range that other NFL prospects possess, but he makes up for it with his consistency. He posted at least a 90% field goal percentage in the past two seasons, including a perfect 14-of-14 spring 2021 campaign.
NFL kickers are usually responsible for kickoff duties in addition to field goals and PATs. It’s not a requirement of all kickers, as Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morestead handled kickoff duties for most of his tenure with the Saints, as did former Colts punter Pat McAfee. Ratke’s experience on kickoffs was limited over his career, but he was successful as JMU’s kickoff specialist.
As a freshman, Ratke attempted 56 kickoffs with 15 touchbacks and an average of 60.5 yards. Ratke only served as the kickoff specialist for one year, as kickoff duties were handled by former JMU kicker Tyler Gray in 2018, redshirt sophomore Connor Madden in 2020 and redshirt sophomore Camden Wise in 2019 and 2021. However, Ratke averaged more yards per kickoff in his career than the three kickers who followed him.
In his time with the Dukes, Ratke put up historic numbers and created an impressive legacy in college football. Now that his collegiate career has ended, he’s proven that he’s ready to take the next step.
