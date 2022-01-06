Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts of around 6 inches are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, the Potomac Highlands and eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia near the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected around mid to late evening when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one- half mile snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&