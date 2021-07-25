ESPN is arguably the biggest sports source in the world. It covers some of the most notable sporting events worldwide and is quoted and sourced millions of times per year. However, the network has problems that, if not fixed soon, could lead to its downfall.
ESPN’s big issue is in its sports coverage. For a network that claims to be “the worldwide leader in sports,” ESPN primarily covers football and basketball. Even if those sports aren’t in season, shows like First Take are constantly airing segments about those leagues.
In addition, ESPN has tried to push itself away from sports that aren’t basketball or football. In June 2020, ESPN talking head Max Kellerman said on First Take that nobody in the U.S. cares about hockey and that it wasn’t a major team sport. Kellerman’s comment received backlash, and unfortunately he wasn’t the first ESPN figure to speak out against the NHL. That coverage — or lack thereof — might change in the fall with the network’s new deal with the NHL, but for now, it’s a problem for a network that prides itself on its sports coverage.
ESPN loves to promote players instead of teams or games. Particularly with the NBA, ESPN loves to show off the superstar matchup that will be played that night. While yes, superstars are a big money maker and can get people to tune in, it leaves other teams that don’t necessarily have a big-name player behind, not getting as much attention.
The network also prioritizes hot takes and narratives. On ESPN’s YouTube page, there are countless videos about a player’s legacy, whether or not a certain player is the best in the league and other similar topics. While these might spark an interesting discussion, it takes away from more pressing or important issues that are going on in the sports world.
Meanwhile, other sources cover a much wider range of stories. The Athletic, a sports website that launched in 2016, has beat writers across the entire sports landscape, including the NHL, MLS and mixed martial arts. There’s also a U.K. edition of The Athletic that covers associated football. That’s coverage that ESPN struggles with on a consistent basis.
The Athletic doesn’t promote superstars or focus on hot takes, either. The day before the NBA finals, instead of focusing on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix Suns’ guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, The Athletic published a 2,000-word feature article on Bucks forward P.J. Tucker. At the same time, ESPN published an article about how the Finals were going to be great because of a five-year pattern.
This shows that the Athletic is willing to do deeper work about topics that ESPN overlooks. The Athletic did a fascinating piece on a player who’s averaging under five points per game in the playoffs, while ESPN cherry-picked certain series over the last 40 years on the grounds that they’ve been “historic.”
Recently, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault. Despite the allegations, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bauer was still scheduled to pitch his next start. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote that MLB can’t allow Bauer to pitch, while ESPN wrote about Roberts’ statement. At the same time, First Take — instead of covering a major sports story — was airing segments about whether all championships are created equal and if Reggie Bush should get his Heisman trophy back, which aren’t important topics.
Two other notable sports sources include Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report. Sports Illustrated’s magazine is iconic, and they provide long feature article about current topics in the sports world. The magazine also has a “Faces in the Crowd” section that honors amateur athletes, some of whom the reader may never have heard of.
Bleacher Report has a wide vary of content. It offers special team blogs for different pro and collegiate sports teams. This allows readers to immerse themselves in the information they want, not what a source such as ESPN thinks they need.
These differences in coverage shows that ESPN doesn’t want to go in-depth into touchy, controversial or relevant subjects. It doesn’t want to have deep, meaningful conversations about pressing issues in the sports world. Meanwhile, other sources like The Athletic are willing to have those discussions.
If ESPN wants to stay relevant in the sports landscape, then it needs to change. The network needs to become more complete in its sports coverage and stop pushing narratives and hot takes. If not, it might get buried in the rise of other sports sources and be unable to recover.
