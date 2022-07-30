It took 66 games for former JMU baseball center fielder Chase DeLauter to be the No. 16 pick for the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 MLB Entry Draft. He never played a full season of college baseball in his three years in purple and gold.
In fact, his only two full seasons were in summer baseball with the Rockingham County and Cape Cod baseball leagues. Both were breakout performances for DeLauter in their own right, who finished those seasons with a .545 and .289 batting average, respectively.
At one point, DeLauter was thought to become the No. 1 overall pick this year just before the 2022 season began.
Now that DeLauter’s found his new home and the celebrations have begun, fans can ask the question, “What if?”
What if DeLauter never got injured? What if the Dukes could’ve played in the CAA tournament, or even made it to the NCAA Regionals? If it only took DeLauter those 66 games to become the highest-ever draft pick in program history, where was his ceiling in college ball?
The reality is that DeLauter never got the opportunity to reach his peak in Harrisonburg. It’s disappointing for JMU fans that this was the case because he could’ve been the centerpiece of the Diamond Dukes in a season when hope for a postseason play was slim to none.
Instead, DeLauter showcased what he could do last summer — a crucial time for prospective draft picks to perform when he needed to, in front of MLB scouts. It was the perfect scenario during three years of chaos from the Covid-19 pandemic and a slew of injuries.
The left-handed outfielder showed his potential the moment he stepped onto the scene at JMU in February 2020. He knocked the ball out of the park in his first at bat at Veterans Memorial Park — and he made it look easy.
Beginner’s luck? It wasn’t. He kept doing it all three years.
After his performance in Cape Cod with the Orlean Firebirds in summer 2021, expectations were sky-high for DeLauter’s draft year. He consistently received All-American preseason awards and was talking to pro scouts throughout the fall leading into the 2022 season. The goal heading into it was to outdo his work thus far at JMU.
But the 2022 season wasn’t exactly what was expected — he struggled early, and the center fielder had to rework his plan to overcome yet another roadblock in his path.
In JMU’s season-opening series against then-No. 11 Florida State, DeLauter struggled to make contact during his at bats striking out eight times in the three game series.
When JMU was set to play against then-No. 10 Tennessee, DeLauter was recovering from the first of his two injuries this past season and missed his chance. The Diamond Dukes nearly pulled off the upset in extra innings but were eventually swept by the Volunteers in the two-game series.
The center fielder then had another opportunity against Virginia Tech on March 15, when the only time he reached base was after being walked. The second time JMU met the Hokies, the Dukes announced DeLauter was “unlikely to return” for the rest of the season.
His lack of success against high-level college competition raised skepticism in many draft projections, and with injuries in his final year, scouts had a right to be concerned with how DeLauter could develop in the minors.
Over the weeks leading up to the draft, DeLauter’s draft stock fluctuated. There was never doubt he’d be taken off the board in the first round, but the exact pick changed with each source.
But DeLauter separated himself more so through his story than his numbers. His journey from one Division I offer to first-round pick was impressive to any outlet he told his tale to, especially once people realized he signed to become a college pitcher, not an outfielder.
His motivation to stay active in recovery also drew attention, and his ability to put on muscle over a long period of time was impressive. DeLauter made sure he stayed in the first round, even if his cast and scooter prevented him from showing what he could do in top condition.
DeLauter has since signed his rookie contract with the Guardians, the duration and amount currently unavailable. He’ll join the minors and eventually, and JMU fans can see if DeLauter will dawn the navy and red in Cleveland in the coming years.
So fans can call DeLauter’s journey whatever they like — fate, destiny, luck, whatever. But his ability to still get drafted in 66 career college games, 24 of them in his draft season, lets him remain one of JMU Athletics’ biggest untapped potentials while wearing the purple and gold.
