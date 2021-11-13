When it comes to cross country, there’s two tasks — run, and don’t stop. That’s a lot easier said than done. Yet, cross country is overlooked so much that some don’t consider it a sport. Cross country is a sport that’s underrated, underappreciated and misunderstood.
One of the reasons cross country may be overlooked is because of its low attendance at events. That’s in part because it’s hard to see the race. Fans who attend often run to different points of the course to catch runners going by, but to keep up through the entire race is almost impossible.
Perhaps the low attendance at events is because people don’t care to watch. JMU senior cross country runner Lanie Jo Knight said she believes some people don’t even know JMU has a cross country team, and it’s underrated because of the lack of interest in the sport.
“Just from what I’ve gathered from hearing people talk, who wants to go watch other people run?” Knight said. “[It’s] kind of sad because we love it and we pour our hearts and souls into it, but I think that’s just the way of the game right now.”
Another reason for apathy may be that many people don’t understand the sport, JMU sophomore cross country runner Miranda Stanhope said, who’s placed highest among JMU runners in all of her collegiate meets. Stanhope believes cross country is “underrepresented” and that outsiders don’t understand how a team is successful.
“People who aren’t involved in the sport don’t really see what it means to do well,” Stanhope said. “With cross country, you’re going to huge meets with so many other runners, and you don’t necessarily need to win for it to be impressive.”
Cross country doesn’t require an athlete to have an arsenal of techniques, but it requires a lot of preparation. During their season, JMU’s team has organized practices five to six times a week. Some practice days consist of running between 8-10 miles — sometimes more — JMU junior and cross country runner Laura Webb said.
Not only does cross country require immense training, but the training has its consequences. Stress fractures are a common running injury. Webb had to stop running for six weeks after suffering a stress fracture in her foot in December 2020.
“Running’s not a contact sport, but you certainly are making a lot of contact with the ground, and that can be really hard on bones and joints,” Webb said. “After a while, all the pounding will literally have bones break.”
Stanhope said stress fractures are a common running injury due to the difficulty of keeping up with nutritional demands. Runner’s World says that stress fractures are common overuse injuries in runners. Sustaining injuries isn’t the only way cross country can wear on the body, though.
“It’s a lot of work to maintain a healthy body when you’re training that much,” Stanhope said. “That’s almost as hard as doing the training.”
If going to watch people run isn’t someone’s cup of tea, fine. To discredit the athletes of their work by going as far as to say it isn’t a sport, however, is ridiculous. The definition of sport, defined by Cambridge Dictionary, is “a game, competition, or activity needing physical effort and skill that is played or done according to rules, for enjoyment and/or as a job.” Running 8K (4.97 miles) falls into a sport’s definition.
Skill is defined as “a type of work or activity which requires special training and knowledge.” If someone wakes up one day and decides to go run 8K with no preparation, they’re going to struggle. Sure, they could do it, but someone can also decide to put on a football helmet and walk onto the field with no prior training. Chances are, they’re going to get hurt.
Cross country is also a team sport. While it’s more individual than other team sports, cross country teams win and lose based on where runners place. A prime example is from the Penn State Open meet Oct. 15. The Dukes were ninth place in the team rankings mid-race. In the last 1,200 meters, they gained enough positions to pass Rutgers and Syracuse to take seventh.
Cross country is a team sport for more than the rules and regulations. Webb said runners often work together in races. She also said sometimes the coach’s race strategy will include making the runners run together in groups.
“If you’re having a bad race but then your teammate comes up behind you, they can motivate you to both move up in the race together,” Webb said. “We really do lean on each other for that support and encouragement during training, but we also bring that into the races.”
Cross country checks off all the boxes in the definition of the word sport. Some runners dedicate their lives to better themselves and do their best for their team. Cross country isn’t for everyone, but put respect on the runners’ names. There’s a long way to go to give cross country its deserved recognition, but Knight has noticed a shift.
“It’s becoming more of a respected sport, as in, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys run so much, you train so hard, I can never do that,’ type thing,” Knight said.
Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know that because they’re uninterested or misunderstand the sport. If people were more open-minded and took time to do research on the sport, they would realize how great cross country is.
If people understood the sport, perhaps they would be interested in attending events. Greater attendance figures would give cross country the recognition it deserves — but for now — it’s the most underrated sport.
