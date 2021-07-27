Hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the sports world after reporting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disclosed to his teammates that he was looking to leave the Green Bay Packers. Now — almost 3 months later — it appears Rodgers’ issues with the Packers aren’t resolved as the season quickly approaches.
Packers’ President and CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekusnt make the final call on whether a trade goes through. Since April 29, they’ve held firm to their word that Rodgers isn’t getting traded under any circumstances, and they see him as their leader for 2021.
Eliminating a trade from the conversation, this leaves Rodgers with two options: play for the Packers in September, or sit out for the season and be subject to salary and bonus loss and fines if the Packers choose to handle it that way.
In all the reporting over the offseason, Rodgers desires have yet to become clear. He’s never formally or publicly requested a trade, and he’s never announced a retirement or asked for a contract extension. Outlandish ideas such as wanting Packers General Manager Brian Gutekusnt fired were mentioned, but sources close to the situation refuted such a request.
At first, some thought this was a method of retaliation dating back to the 2020 NFL Draft, when the Packers traded up in the first round to take quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers wasn’t made aware of Gutekunst’s plan to draft a quarterback — a sign that the team may be looking toward the future instead of pushing to win with the current core.
In his only public appearance prior to July, Rodgers appeared on Kenny Mayne’s final episode of SportsCenter. He explained that there was an issue in the Packers organization, and that higher authorities have forgotten it’s about the “people” who keep the organization running.
“With my situation, it’s never been about the draft pick [or] picking Jordan [Love]” Rodgers said in the interview. “[I] love [the] coaching staff, I love my teammates, you know — I love the fanbase in Green Bay … it’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people.”
In a couple appearances in celebrity golf outings, Rodgers continues to give vague answers on his status for the upcoming season. On July 6, when he participated in TNT’s “The Match,” he said he wasn’t sure what his plans were for 2021.
“I don’t know — we’ll see, won’t we?” Rodgers said in the interview.
Four days later, he explained the plans for the rest of the offseason, ending it by saying he’ll figure out what he’ll do in a couple weeks, saying “I’m going to get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”
Packers training camp starts July 28, and Rodgers will have to decide before then if he’s attending to avoid being subject to fines.
As other stars have done in the past, players can request a trade if they grow tired of their current situation. While Rodgers has never formally requested a trade, analysts have created mock trades, shipping Rodgers to different teams.
Despite the speculation from media outlets, getting traded isn’t entirely up to Rodgers. A popular proposed trade is between the Packers and Denver Broncos, sending the 3-time MVP to Denver in exchange for multiple draft picks and pieces to build for the future. NFL fans would enjoy watching Rodgers face off with Patrick Mahomes twice a season, and his presence would make the Broncos an instant Super Bowl contender.
But the dream stops right about there once reality sets in for fans and the Broncos organization. Rodgers is under contract with Green Bay through 2024, and trading a player with such a hefty price tag like Rodgers would harm the Packers more than it would help. With the salary cap already slim due to the pandemic, every team should be looking to avoid making decisions as expensive as this one would be.
Using the numbers from the online sports finance resource “Spotrac,” combining the fines for being absent from training camps — which are over $2 million alone — workouts,and roster and signing bonuses, Rodgers would forfeit a combined $18.8 million and lose his $14.7 million base salary. In total, he would lose a projected $35.5 million. He’s also missed the July 2 deadline for players to opt-out of the 2021 season without losing pay.
Again, consider this option without the money involved. Rodgers will be 39 in December, and it’s unclear how many years he has left playing at such a high level. Outside of Tom Brady, most quarterbacks fizzle out of the league around that age. For Rodgers to not play for the Packers, he would likely throw away one of the final years of his career, instead of striving for that elusive second Lombardi Trophy.
Looking at this from the perspective of the whole team, they’ve put their faith in Rodgers and themselves to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2011. All-Pro and Pro Bowl talents left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones all signed contract extensions this past season to stay in Green Bay. Outside of losing All-Pro center Corey Linsley to free agency, the majority of the core on both sides of the ball is back and geared up to repeat as the top seed in the NFC. However, many believe the quarterback is what makes the team whole and are eager for his return at training camp.
Wide receiver Davante Adams clarified his support for Rodgers in an interview where he said the rest of the team was allowing Rodgers to deal with his own issues and being ready for his return whenever it would be.
“Everybody is going to love Aaron the same way when he returns … everybody’s behind him.” Adams said.
In an interview after the 2021 NFL Draft, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also assured everyone his feelings towards Rodgers haven’t changed, and the team wants him to return whenever he’s ready.
“We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each day.” LaFleur said.
Rodgers has two options in front of him for this coming season. He can waste one of his last years of playing at an elite level and sit out the 2021 season to prove a point, or he can suit up in the green and gold for Green Bay and join his teammates for a chance at a Super Bowl run. A legacy-defining moment is on the horizon for No. 12.
