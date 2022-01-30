JMU women’s basketball saw its three-game win streak end as it lost to Northeastern 62-50. The Dukes fall to 9-10 (5-3 CAA). Northeastern improves to 12-7 (6-3 CAA).
Northeastern was first to score with a layup from senior guard Kendall Currence. The JMU offense struggled out of the gate, missing its first three field goals. For the second straight game, the Dukes failed to score until midway through the first quarter.
“When you see the ball go in on that first shot, you automatically have that boost of confidence,” JMU sophomore forward Steph Ouderkirk said. “The more shots you miss … I don’t wanna say [we] panicked, but it’s like, ‘Alright the next one’s got to go in.’”
JMU’s defense made up for it with two steals from junior guard Jaylin Carodine to keep the Huskies from adding to their lead. JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson was first to score for the Dukes — netting two free throws at the 6:06 mark to even the score 2-2.
“We understand that shots aren’t going to fall,” Jefferson said, “but we’ve got to be able to do it on the defensive end.”
With Northeastern in a nearly six-minute dry spell, Jefferson added a layup and a free throw to make the score 5-2 in favor of the Dukes. The Huskies ended their scoring drought with a layup by freshman guard Gemima Motema. Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman added a layup for JMU to give the Dukes a 7-4 advantage. Following a made jump shot by Northeastern, Jefferson netted the first 3-pointer of the game with 2:13 left in the first quarter, making the score 10-6 in JMU’s favor. At the end of the first quarter, the Dukes led 10-8.
Motema opened the scoring in the second quarter with a layup, which sophomore guard Jamia Hazell answered with one of her own to maintain a 2-point advantage for the Dukes. After a brief delay due to a shot-clock malfunction, the Huskies overtook JMU for the lead with baskets from Motema and junior guard Century McCartney. Freshman forward Mikaya Tynes briefly evened the scoring at 14 before freshman guard Claudia Sorina sunk a 3-pointer — making it a 17-14 lead for Northeastern midway through the second quarter.
The Huskies began to take control at the midway point of the quarter. Northeastern ended the quarter on an 8-5 run and took a 25-18 lead into halftime. While the Dukes out-rebounded the Huskies 20-19, JMU committed nine turnovers in the half. Northeastern shot 36.7% from the field compared to JMU’s 25.9%. Jefferson was the focal point of the Dukes’ offense — contributing 10 of their 18 points. Carodine ended the half with seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
JMU had a stronger start to the second half offensively, with Jefferson and redshirt senior guard Brianna Tinsley combining for seven points. The Dukes were unable to slow the Huskies’ scoring attack — conceding 14 points before a timeout with 6:46 left in the third quarter. After a made 3-pointer by Ouderkirk, it looked like JMU had found some momentum. However, Northeastern added a 3-pointer and a jump shot to make the score 39-32 in its favor.
The Dukes’ offensive woes continued after Ouderkirk missed a pair of free throws and Jefferson failed to make a put-back jumper. Ouderkirk bounced back — adding another 3-pointer to keep the deficit to four points. The Huskies’ perimeter shooting kept JMU at bay and allowed Northeastern to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter. Northeastern also controlled the boards for most of the game, out-rebounding the Dukes 41-38.
“You can’t get out-rebounded by Northeastern on your home floor with our team and their team,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “Making shots, not making shots — there’s gonna be days where you make them or you don’t — but to me, nobody comes in here and out-rebounds you.”
JMU couldn’t find the bottom of the basket early in the fourth quarter — starting 0-for-3 on field goals. Jefferson added a pair of free throws and cut the Northeastern lead to six. The Huskies added two free throws and a layup for a 52-42 advantage. The Dukes finally converted a field goal on Jefferson’s 3-point make with 4:19 left in the quarter. JMU had a chance to cut into the lead from the charity stripe but shot 7-for-12 on free throws down the stretch.
“If you shoot 26% at home and you shoot 38% from three, the whole thing is just backward,” O’Regan said. “We started the game with a good balance … It was 2-2 at the first media and we had a fighting chance, but I thought we let that affect us in a negative way.”
Jefferson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ouderkirk scored nine points off the bench and shot 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Soriano led the scoring for Northeastern with 19 points.
JMU will face Elon on the road at 7 p.m Friday. Northeastern travels to play Hofstra on Sunday at 2 p.m.
