CORRECTION (9/17/2023, 12:45 p.m.): The original headline of this story had an error that did not fully include JMU's No. 9 ranking. The article has been updated with the correct information.
Marshall sophomore forward Matthew Bell wreaked havoc against the Dukes all day, consistently dribbling through their defenders. Bell’s performance was captivating, but there were no stats to show for it until the 55th minute, when Bell found space in JMU’s box, stuffing the ball in the back right of the net.
On Saturday evening, the No. 9 Dukes faced the No. 2 Thundering Herd to open up Sun Belt play, coming off a dramatic finish Tuesday, when senior midfielder Rodrigo Robles scored 16 seconds left to draw U.Va. 1-1. Last time JMU and Marshall met, the Dukes pulled off a 1-0 up in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament, but Saturday, the Herd got their revenge.
“It is tough to lose at home in front of those fans,” Robles said. “Marshall’s a good opponent in my point of view, maybe the best one in the country, and we saw their potential here, and we have to be up for these challenges in the future because it only gets better from here.”
So far this season, the Herd have established themselves as one of the most robust attacks in college soccer, averaging 3.67 goals per game, the highest mark in the country. The Dukes, however, have also proved themselves as one of the stronger scoring sides in the country, with an average goals per game of 2.83, slotting them fifth in the country.
Unlike JMU’s last game, which featured a goal just 4:52 into the match, Saturday started off slow, as Marshall controlled the majority of the possession through the first 10 minutes. The first real chance for either side came at 9’, when Marshall freshman midfielder Marco Silva curved the ball nearly into the top right corner of the net with his left foot from the top right of the box, but he missed just left of the post.
As the half went on, JMU started to press higher up the pitch, opening up Marshall's attack. By the 28’ the Herd had three corner kicks and a free kick attempt from senior forward Adam Aoumiach that rang off the crossbar then the post, nearly putting the Herd up 1-0.
The Herd, alongside Aoumiach, broke through the Dukes’ defense at the 24:11 mark, when Aoumaich made an inside-out move on freshman defender Luca Nikolai, beating sophomore JMU goalie Sebastian Conlon to his inside post.
The goal sprung urgency into the Dukes’ attack, as they registered all of their two first-half shots and lone corner kick attempt just 10 minutes after Marshall’s opening score. Still, the Dukes couldn't pull through.
Marshall put the ball in the back of the net once more with 2:29 left in the first, when a shot from Silva was saved by Conlon but fell directly onto the right foot of Marshall sophomore forward Matthew Bell and into the net. However, the play was called back because after Conlon's deflection, the ball rang off Silva’s hand.
By the end of the half, the Herd outshot the Dukes 7-2, 6-1 on corners and held 73% of possession.
Marshall kept the pressure on JMU with 31:48 left in the second half, when senior midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi uncorked a shot from over 20 yards out that left Conlon with little to no chance for a save.
Momentum switched to JMU’s favor when the referees went to review a possible violent conduct on Marshall sophomore midfielder Theo Godard with 29:21 left. Godard received a red card for elbowing JMU junior defender Enrique Garcia Barelles.
JMU finally broke through with 19:11 seconds on the clock. Junior forward Evan Southern played a bending cross into the box, finding the head of Robles as he struck the ball into the back of the net, breathing life into the JMU bench.
“Tonight, we just came out flat in the second half,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “And then once, you know, the goal went in and we saw the red cards happen, we got that inserted life that we needed to get back into the game. And then we started to play a little bit more like ourselves and keep the ball, but it was too little, too late.”
The Dukes nearly found the back of the net again with 17:00 left, when junior midfielder Chay Strine played a through ball to Southern, who slipped past the JMU defense. However, Marshall senior goalie Gabriel Perrotta raced to the ball before Southern.
Another red card was given out to Bell when he clipped junior forward Balint Kosco with 13:03 left to play. Now with two extra men, the Dukes scrambled for any chance to get as many good looks on goal as possible. But JMU struggled, registering only three shots with the two extra men.
Next for the Dukes is an away matchup against Georgetown on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“You know, we just need to hit the reset button and relax, there's no need to panic,” Conlon said. “We’re only seven games in, and we’re 4-1-2. We're No. 9 in the country, and we still got time.”