For 85 minutes and eight seconds, JMU’s attack pestered U.Va.’s backline. The Dukes attempted 10 shots and eight corners but no attempt was put in the back of the Cavaliers’ net. Then, with 9:45 left in the match, U.Va. sophomore defender Parker Sloan was booked for his second yellow card after JMU redshirt senior midfielder Rodrigo Robles blew by him, causing the Cavaliers to play with 10 men for the most crucial part of the evening.
The No. 9 Dukes desperately launched long balls into the box, until finally, with 14 seconds left on the clock, a cross from graduate midfielder Clay Obara found Robles, and he buried the ball past U.Va. goalie Holden Brown into the back-right corner of the net to tie the game 1-1.
“We kind of knew that that was going to happen, right?” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “I think that there were a couple of guys on our bench that did a great job to kind of calm us down in those moments and allow us to keep playing … I think our guys did a really good job just staying in the moment and doing everything that they could to try to get that goal.”
The physicality ran rampant in the first half of the Dukes’ 28th matchup against the Cavaliers. Six yellow cards and 17 fouls were called between the two sides as sloppy conditions and flailing bodies plagued the opening moments of the game.
The Dukes were attempting to nab their second win against the Cavaliers in the last 42 years. Last time the sides met, the Dukes fell 3-0 on Sept. 2, 2022; however, during the last matchup at Sentara Park in September 2021, Obara assisted former JMU soccer defender Melker Anshelm (2018-22), who scored in double overtime to push JMU to a 1-0 victory.
But on Tuesday, U.Va. took a quick lead with a header from freshman forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi only 4:52 into the match. The ball was chipped above Dukes’ sophomore goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon and sent in on a direct ball from the midfield line by U.Va. junior fullback Paul Wiese.
Then, the yellow cards started coming. The fourth yellow was given when the referees went to check on a possible missed penalty kick for the Cavs in the 24’. The decision in question was an incident between JMU redshirt junior defender David Materazzi and U.Va. freshman forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi in the box — which saw Materazzi bump into Annor Gyamfi and knock him to the ground.
The ruling on the field was deemed incidental, Zazenski was booked for protesting the replay.
“The first thing that you have to do from a coaching perspective is protect your players and make sure that you're the voice for them and their frustrations,” Zazenski said in response to the intensely physical matchup.
As the rain poured onto the pitch at Sentara Park, JMU poured corners into the Cavaliers’ box, finishing the half with five, but U.Va.’s back line held strong. At halftime, the Dukes edged out the Cavaliers in possession (65%-35%), outshot them (7-5) and attempted more corners (5-2). Yet, the Dukes only forced U.Va. senior goalkeeper Holden Brown to make one save.
The second half was not nearly as fast paced as the first. For the first 19:23, JMU logged the only two shots.
“We were creating chances, and our game plan going in the second half is to start pushing numbers gradually, slowly,” Conlon said. “The first 15 or 20 minutes was, you know, just putting our foot on it and relaxing.”
But then, the pace picked up for the Dukes as they pushed “all of our numbers forward,” Conlon said. The 1,464 fans at Sentara Park erupted from their seats, screaming, when Robles scored the tying goal.
“The ball came to me, and I put it in. The rest is like a dream to score a goal in a derby like this with a lot of people in the crowd,” Robles said. “I mean, it was very good to see Sentara full of students and full of fans, and hopefully we can get more people against very good opponents that are coming into Sentara.”
Next up for the Dukes is a matchup against the No. 2 team in the nation, and familiar Sun Belt opponent, Marshall, on Saturday at 7 p.m.