This story was updated on Sept. 10 at 2:23 p.m.
Coming off a gritty 2-2 draw against Gardner Webb on Tuesday, No. 8 JMU faced Mount St. Mary’s (0-3-1), a team still looking for their first win of the season.
After Saturday night, the Mountaineers will still be looking for win No. 1, after the Dukes dominated them at Sentara Park 6-0.
“I think everyone was pretty focused,” junior forward Evan Southern said. “We had a point to prove coming off a tie against Gardner Webb, and we wanted to come out here and really punish the team, and we did: 6-0 is a good score line.”
Just seven minutes into the game, graduate midfielder Clay Obara snuck down the left side of the opposition's box, past the defense to stuff the ball just by Mount St. Mary’s senior goalie Ethan Rusell inside the right post. Senior midfielder and captain Rodrigo Robles had Obara open for a few seconds but held his pass just long enough for Obara to have a perfect opportunity to score his fourth goal of the season.
After the first 20 minutes of play, the Dukes started to turn the ball over in the middle of the field, and Mount St. Mary's pushed the tempo. The Mountaineers didn’t hold momentum for long, as the Dukes got back into form when sophomore forward Cameron Arnold was free on the right side of the box, but Russell saved the shot.
Mount St. Mary's had its best opportunity to score so far with 11’ left in the first half when sophomore forward Bobby Marsteller made a run past junior defender Josiah Blanton but was ultimately stopped by a diving effort from JMU sophomore goalie Sebastian Conlon for his first save of the evening.
With just under five minutes left to play in the first half, a flurry of attempts from both sides arose. At the 41:03 mark, JMU junior defender Yanis Lelin uncorked a shot from the edge of the box that beat Russel, but the ball rang off the crossbar. A minute and eight seconds later, Mount St. Mary’s graduate midfielder Ondrej Soukup unleashed a screamer from 20 yards out that would have struck the back of the net, despite Conlon throwing his body in the air to deflect the shot outside of the post.
At halftime, the Dukes outshot the Mountaineers 7-5 and held 65% of the possession; 42% of JMU’s possession was on Mount St. Mary’s side of the field.
Just under five minutes into the second half, graduate midfielder Ammit Bhogal had a poor touch on his own backline that turned into an attempt for Obara, but Russel saved it. Just 2 minutes and 35 seconds later, Obara had a similar opportunity on the left side of the box but instead opted to pass to a wide-open Arnold, who gently put the ball in the back of the net to put the Dukes up 2-0.
After the goal, the pace of the game slowed down when four fouls were called in a three-minute span, including a yellow card on Arnold.
The Dukes had enough of the slow pace, apparently, because with 17:07 left to play in the game, junior forward Balint Kosco slipped past the opposing defense to score his second goal of the season.
After that, it was all JMU.
The Dukes routed four goals in 5:08, suffocating any hope of a Mountaineers comeback. Kosco continued his scoring streak, assisting junior forward Evan Southern for his first goal of the season at 74:35. Just 50 seconds later, Southern scored his second goal, this time unassisted, tucking the ball in the back right of the net.
Southern getting his name on the scoresheet meant that all three JMU forwards who typically register significant playing time — Arnold, Kosco and Southern — scored in the match.
“We just have a good connection and chemistry, and we all have the same mindset and that's to put goals in the back of the net,” Southern said. “It doesn't matter who's on the field; it doesn't matter how many minutes you get. I mean, you have one job, and that is your job. And I think we all kind of showed that tonight.”
The Dukes weren't done attacking yet, though. In the 78’ Mount St. Mary’s senior defender Markus Nilson committed a foul in the box, setting up Lelin for a converted penalty kick for the Dukes’ sixth and final goal of the game.
The Dukes have a quick turnaround with their next matchup against U.Va. on Tuesday. The last time the Dukes faced the Cavaliers at Sentara Park, they won in spectacular fashion, 1-0 in double overtime; however, last season JMU fell to the Cavaliers 3-0. JMU head coach Paul Zazenski saw Saturday's comfortable win as a “positive” because a lot of his key players got to sit.
“We got to get some guys some much-needed rest,” Zazenski said. “But our approach is no different than any other game in terms of just the normal cycle of trying to recoup and play another extremely high-level match on Tuesday.”