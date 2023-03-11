Coming off a 13-5 win against Liberty on Wednesday, the goal for JMU lacrosse Saturday was to extend its six-game winning streak to seven. It looked in doubt for a little while, but the Dukes did just that.
No. 8 JMU downed No. 23 Johns Hopkins, 17-10, to move to 7-1, ending the afternoon on a 9-0 scoring run.
“I was really proud of our team,” JMU head coach Shelly Klaes said. “Our ability to manage our composure with the fouls, I thought they [Johns Hopkins] really lost themselves in that moment, that is when we took over the game.”
The Blue Jays came out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a 3-0 lead not four minutes into the game — with all the scores netted in a 50-second window.
“It just was not good enough,” Klaes said about the Dukes’ play early on. “We were missing ground balls and giving them second chances … They were capitalizing on our mistakes.”
But JMU clawed back. Senior attacker Tai Jankowski notched her 20th goal this season off a free-position shot, putting the score at 3-2. Then, JMU redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson secured her 30th goal this season. In the first quarter, JMU netted four goals from four different scorers and entered the second trailing, 6-4.
Despite the variation of scorers, Peterson said she was “pissed” at the end of the first quarter because JMU was behind — “I just wanted to get the job done.”
By game’s end, six different Dukes found the back of the net, including a hat trick from freshman midfielder Brianna Mennella. She scored as many goals Saturday as she had in the previous six games.
“To see all these other people stepping up for us and to share the goals is a great place to be,” Klaes said.
But it was Peterson who took over for the Dukes in the scoring department. She scored four straight goals to put JMU ahead 7-6 with 6:11 left before halftime. She ended the afternoon with seven goals to bring the Preseason Tewaaraton Watch List player to 36 on the year.
“She is just a force,” Klaes said. “I think she deserves to be getting all these accolades she’s getting right now. She is determined to put her team on her shoulders.”
JMU and Johns Hopkins were knotted 7-7 at the half. Then, just two-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter, the Blue Jays pulled ahead, 9-7. Yet, Peterson answered again, scoring off one of Jankowski’s single-game career-high four assists to pull within one goal.
With the Dukes down 10-8 and 7:13 left in the third, JMU sophomore midfielder Savannah Derey scored off an assist from junior attacker Katelyn Morgan, putting the Dukes within one for the sixth time in the afternoon.
After Peterson’s seventh goal put JMU up 11-10 a minute into the fourth quarter, Derey and Morgan continued to dominate the field with one another. Derey scored off an assist from Morgan to put the Dukes up 12-10 and give Derey her second multi-goal game of her career.
“Savannah has been a great spark off our bench; she has been a great teammate,” said Jankowski, who extended JMU’s lead to 13-10 just 15 seconds after Derey’s goal.
JMU redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti got herself into the goal column off an assist from Peterson to put the icing on the cake on JMU’s win with 3:13 remaining. The Dukes didn’t allow Johns Hopkins to score in the final 22:13 of the game.
JMU (7-1) will put its undefeated home record to the test next Saturday against No. 10 Florida at noon. Johns Hopkins, now 3-4, next plays at Ohio State the same day at 1 p.m.