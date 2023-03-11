Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations around 1 to 2 inches. A glaze of ice to around one-tenth of an inch from freezing rain is expected along the ridges above 2,000 feet. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta and Rockingham Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton County. * WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM EDT Monday. Light snow will overspread the area Sunday morning from southwest to northeast between 8 AM and 10 AM. Light snow will likely mix with light freezing rain and freezing drizzle late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night for the elevations above 2,000 feet, with rain mixing in across the valleys. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&