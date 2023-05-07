JMU lacrosse earned the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host unseeded Army in the first round Friday at 2 p.m.
This marks the seventh straight season JMU lacrosse has been selected into the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes made the tournament as an at-large bid after falling to Florida 9-8 on Saturday in the AAC championship.
It’s the first time JMU lacrosse will face Army. The Black Knights, like JMU, is coming off a loss, falling to Loyola (Md.) 13-8 in the Patriot League championship.
This is also the first time Army has been selected in’to the NCAA tournament.