Facing in-state rival Old Dominion, No. 5 JMU lacrosse showed little mercy to the Monarchs, winning 16-2.
The Dukes downed the Monarchs with a barrage of scoring that started early. JMU netted 15 goals before ODU was able to score. The referees started playing the game on a running clock midway through the second quarter.
On the surface, there wasn’t much notable about the matchup. JMU was on a 10-game win streak, including four wins over ranked opponents. ODU was 4-8, and was 0-2 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) matchups. When the final whistle sounded, JMU’s had won their 11th game in a row, and ODU was 0-3 in conference play.
While the win was decisive, senior attacker Tai Jankowski made it clear afterward that ODU’s record didn’t impact how the Dukes viewed the matchup.
“I think a game like this is just, like, the next thing on our checklist,” Jankowski said. “We view every opponent as a really important game. Every game has a different challenge and different goals that we want to accomplish. So today I think that we accomplished our goals, and we're really excited about this one.”
Head coach Shelley Klaes echoed that sentiment, saying that as the No. 5 team in the country, the Dukes expect to see the best version of every opponent they face. She also referenced JMU’s last game against Temple — a 10-8 win that the Dukes almost lost after the Owls scored five straight goals in the fourth.
Klaes said a focus for the team after that game was learning how to manage a lead, ensuring the Dukes can stay polished and make good decisions throughout.
Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson said that at halftime against ODU, with the Dukes up 12-0, Klaes reminded the team to come out strong in the third quarter — something that Peterson said the team “didn’t do great in that [against Temple].”
This time, JMU tacked on three more goals to expand their lead to 15-0. ODU didn’t find the net until there were only ten minutes left in the fourth.
By then, JMU was already playing its reserves, including freshman midfielder Josie Pell, who scored her first collegiate goal in her sixth ever game. Alongside her were seven Dukes who played in their first game of the season.
“There’s a lot of talent in this program,” Klaes said, “and we have a lot of people that work their butts off every single day that don't necessarily see play time. So today was an opportunity to give them the nod that they deserve.”
Ten players would end up scoring for the Dukes, helping add to a balanced offensive attack that Peterson said makes JMU “even more of a threat.”
“Let's say they shut off me or [Jankowski] — there's other girls on the team that can step up and execute,” she said. “I think that's kind of what sets us apart from last year's team.”
It all added up to a complete performance from the Dukes, but still not their best performance, according to Klaes. That, she says, is still on the horizon.
“I think we're still looking, searching for that feeling of total control,” she said. “And we got a little closer today.”
JMU lacrosse moves to 11-1 (3-0 AAC) and will face conference foe Richmond on Wednesday at 5 p.m., as the Dukes hope to “finish out the state of Virginia,” according to Peterson. Old Dominion falls to 4-9 (0-3 AAC) and will head home to face Virginia Tech on Tuesday at noon.