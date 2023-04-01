Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&