The Dukes proved to have too much firepower for Vanderbilt in their 18-1 win. Four different Dukes — sophomore midfielder Savannah Derry, junior attacker Isabella Peterson, senior attacker Tai Jankowski and junior attacker Katelyn Morgan — scored three or more goals in JMU's most dominant offensive performance of the year.
Peterson, the nation's second leading goal-scorer (55), led JMU with five goals and six draw controls. Jankowski also continued her scoring ways, notching four goals on five shots; both Jankowski and Peterson have scored a goal in every match this season.
Despite the high score total, the Dukes didn't score until 10:55 into the game, when Jankowski capitalized on a free-position shot. JMU led 2-0 after the first quarter, but the Commodores outshot the Dukes 7-6. Vanderbilt registered more shots in the first quarter than their total for the rest of the game.
As the rain started to pile on in Nashville, so did the goals. The Dukes outshot Vanderbilt 15-0 in the second quarter, scoring eight more consecutive goals. Four of those eight goals were scored in the first five minutes.
Vanderbilt's defense started to show strong signs of fatigue after freshman midfielder Brianna Mennela scored on a wide-open cut at the 11:50 mark in the second. JMU continued to exploit the overworked defense from that point on.
Morgan scored back-to-back goals to seal her hat trick with a highlight-reel behind-the-back goal, stretching the Dukes lead to 9-0 with 1:16 left in the first half. Both Jankowski and Peterson also sealed their hat tricks by the end of the first half after Jankowski scored with seven seconds left on the clock.
Isabella Peterson scored two more goals to kick off the second half until JMU’s 12-goal run was halted by Vanderbilts' only goal from sophomore attacker Nancy Halleron at the 7:45 mark.
Sophomore midfielder Savannah Derry scored all of her three goals in less than six minutes, scoring her first with 1:33 left in the third quarter and then two more to start the scoring in the fourth quarter.
JMU took advantage of the comfortable lead by mixing up the lineup in the final 15 minutes of play allowing for freshman attacker Jordan Peterson, sister of Isabella, to register the first assist of her career on a goal by junior midfielder Geneva Mattis, who, in return, scored her first goal of the season to cap off the Dukes’ dominant 18-1 victory.
Next, JMU faces AAC foe Cincinnati (9-5,_-_ AAC) at Sentara Park on April 16 at noon. Vanderbilt (3-9 1-4 AAC) travels to Coastal Carolina to play the 8-4 Chanticleers on Wednesday April 12th.