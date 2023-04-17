JMU lacrosse’s seniors tasted sweet victory on senior day after beating the Cincinnati Bearcats in its last home game of the season. The Dukes recognized nine seniors before the game — defenders Mairead Durkin, Rachel Matey, Elise Fiannaca, Ellen Palmiere and Sophie Macchia, midfielders Lily Boswell and Lizzy Fox, goalkeeper Kat Buchannon and attacker Tai Jankowski.
JMU head coach Shelley Klaes started an atypical lineup in honor of her seniors who don't usually register a lot of playing time. Palmiere, Boswell, Macchia and Fiannaca all earned starting nods on Sunday.
“I take a great deal of pride in my senior day,” Klaes said. “I think it's a program commitment to honor our seniors in the way that we do, they're all putting in the work, not just the ones that get to start and have the glory.”
There was no post-senior day ceremony hangover as the Dukes got off to a thundering start scoring three goals in less than two minutes. Boswell scored the first goal of the game off a quick face-dodge down the left alley. Boswell is enjoying a career year this season registering career highs in every statistical category besides draw controls. She only registered five goals in her first three seasons as a Duke, but has now scored seven in the last three games.
“I remember dating back to my freshman year I would just watch the people that I would be in position with,” Boswell said. “I’ve taken a lot from it and it’s definitely helped my game.”
JMU’s offense pestered the Bearcats' defense in the first quarter, shooting the ball thirteen times compared to Cincinnati’s five, with ten of those being on the cage. The Dukes led 7-1 by the end of the first quarter with five different goal scorers: Boswell (two), junior attacker Isabella Peterson, junior attacker Katelyn Morgan (two), Jankowski and junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti.
Sophomore attacker Kylie Gioia helped provide the Bearcats more life in the second quarter, scoring the first goal of the period at the 12:05 mark. Afterward, the game hit a stale point. Only one more goal was scored, a side-arm shot to the top-right corner from Peterson, until the 3:08 mark when senior midfielder Peyton Mottice buried a shot home for the Bearcats, decreasing the Dukes’ lead to 8-3.
Cincinnati outscored JMU 3-2 in the third quarter, but its scoring potential was held back after being called for twelve fouls, three yellow cards and a green card. Freshman midfielder Sophia Lymberis scored the first goal of the 4th quarter at the 13:52 mark bringing the score to 12-7.
At that point, the Dukes scored three goals in 30 seconds, two of which were by Peterson, whose goal at the 11:23 mark was her 60th of the season, making her the first player in JMU history to have multiple 60-goal seasons.
It was all JMU the rest of the way until a late goal by Cincinnati's freshman midfielder Mia Federovich with three seconds left on the clock softened the deficit to 17-8. Peterson was prolific and efficient, scoring eight points while only turning the ball over one time. Morgan also provided an impact scoring four goals and two assists. Gioia led the way for Cincinnati scoring four goals on just five shots.
The win clinches the American Athletic Conference (AAC) regular season championship for the Dukes in their first season in the new conference. Due to this team’s success and its gritty playstyle, it’s easy to draw comparisons to the 2018 national championship team, but Matey doesn't feel the need.
“We actually used to compare ourselves and I think that's what we were doing wrong,” Matey said. “We’re a completely different team, not one girl on this team was on it when they won it all, so why the hell would we even watch them?”
Next up for the Dukes is Big 10 opponent Rutgers, who they will face April 23 at noon. Cincinnati will host its own Senior Day vs. ODU April 22 at noon.