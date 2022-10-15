STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern’s live bald eagle mascot, Freedom, couldn’t find his whereabouts before the game — it flew away from Allen E. Paulson Stadium instead of landing at midfield.
As the game dragged on, though, Georgia Southern sixth-year senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease found his way through the air, unlike Freedom, to the tune of 578 passing yards and four touchdowns — the first time a JMU defense gave up over 400 yards passing since Nov. 30, 2016, when Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta amassed 435.
“Sometimes we looked like we were running in mud in the second half,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “We couldn't cover the deep ball; we had guys in position to make plays in the middle of the field and couldn't come down with the ball, and they would make big plays.”
JMU redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, after initially juggling but corralling a 51-yard slant pass on No. 25 JMU’s first drive of the game, bobbled passes and came up with almost-catches all game. It persisted early into the fourth quarter, when review to uphold a missed catch resulted in a JMU punt three plays later down 34-24.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown stepped up, leading the Dukes’ receiving corps with eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. Thornton still grabbed five balls for 126 yards, but said he couldn’t get past his uncharacteristic play.
“I just need to lock in,” Thornton said. “That’s just not something I do.”
Dukes’ graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, like Vantrease, did most of his damage through the air but still scored thrice on the ground. He threw for 468 yards on 28-for-48 passing with two more touchdown tosses and 63 yards rushing.
But Centeio lost 19 yards on sacks and threw three interceptions. JMU also committed a season-high 10 penalties.
JMU sailed smoothly early on, though. It went up 14-0 following Centeio’s second rushing touchdown — a 13-yard scamper, making it his first career multi-rushing touchdown game in his six-year college career — but Georgia Southern responded quickly with chunk plays and fifth-year senior wide receiver Amare Jones catching a 13-yard seam route from Vantrease to cut JMU’s lead to 14-7 with 12:48 left in the second quarter.
Shortly after, as JMU lined up to punt, Georgia Southern freshman defensive back Jailen Barber blocked Dukes’ Sam Clark’s kick and freshman wide receiver Jalen Thompson recovered it in the endzone to tie the game at the 10:58 second quarter mark, with the roar of the Eagles’ faithful behind him.
The Eagles came out of the locker room guns blazing by attempting an onside kick, looking to capture momentum after JMU redshirt junior Camden Wise knocked through the last first half points with 7:19 left in the second quarter. The unsuccessful onside kick gave Centeio a 36-yard field to operate, which he capitalized on with his third rushing touchdown of the game to put JMU ahead 24-14 one minute into the second half.
After the Eagles responded 12 seconds later on a 75-yard strike from Vantrease to Jones that cut JMU’s lead to 24-21, it was all Georgia Southern in the third quarter.
Two Georgia Southern drives later, a routine swing route to junior running back Jalen White went 37 yards for a score after he outran the Dukes’ defense to make it 31-24 Eagles with just under two minutes left in the quarter.
“Even when we were rallying, multiple people were missing tackles, and you can't win that way,” JMU redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said. “We just weren't executing to the best of our abilities, and that's how they were able to stay on the field.”
JMU wouldn’t go away, though — after both sides exchanged fourth quarter punts, the Dukes picked up steam with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter, going 91 yards in three plays and 54 seconds. Brown continued his career day with a 28-yard touchdown snag from Centeio.
“We have the utmost confidence in ourselves,” Thornton said. “You know, we never thought we were out of the game.”
Georgia Southern responded with a field goal on a drive that ate up 2:27, leaving JMU with just under four minutes left. But, JMU answered again — Centeio led the Dukes down the field for a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown to graduate transfer wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. with 2:28 remaining to go up 37-31.
The Eagles, led by Vantrease, responded like they did all game. They marched 75 yards in 10 plays punctuated by sophomore wide receiver Derwin Burgess skying over JMU freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan’s head to haul in a 22-yard, game-deciding touchdown. A last-ditch effort from JMU with 1:10 left resulted in Centeio’s third and final interception.
With the loss, JMU moves to 5-1 (3-1 Sun Belt), while Georgia Southern improves to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt). Next up for the Dukes is a return to Bridgeforth Stadium for their Homecoming game on Oct. 22 versus Marshall at 3:30 p.m. Georgia Southern travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to face Old Dominion — fresh off its win over previously undefeated Coastal Carolina today — at the same time.
“You can't turn the ball over four times on offense, get a punt block for a touchdown and expect to win a football game,” Cignetti said. “We didn't deserve to win — we didn't.”