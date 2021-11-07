JMU lost in the CAA tournament to Hofstra on Thursday night, ending the Dukes’ season. The Pride’s explosive offense and smothering defense allowed Hofstra to outscore the Dukes 19-1 and ultimately win the match 1-0.
The Pride got hot early, firing 13 shots in just the first half, while Hofstra’s defense didn’t let JMU get a single shot off. Goaltending from redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom kept the Dukes in the game with four saves in the first half, keeping the score at 0-0.
In the second half, the offensive barrage continued as Hofstra logged six more shots, finally scoring with a 66’ goal from fifth-year midfielder Lucy Shepherd. The Dukes managed to net a single shot during the second half from redshirt freshman Lexi Vanderlin, but Hofstra’s junior goalkeeper Skylar Kuzmich made the save, and JMU wasn’t able to produce another shot.
Hofstra will face Northeastern in the CAA Championship in Elon on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Scoring Summary
66:30 - Lucy Shepherd; Hofstra 1-0
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.