Senior day brought forth a lot of emotions for the Dukes and their fans, a ceremony consisting of introductions and appreciation of each senior who was accompanied by family. After the festivities, No. 17 JMU knocked off No. 12 Wake Forest, 2-0.
The emotion wasn’t lost on senior midfielder Eveline Zwager.
“There’s a lot of emotion and I feel like everyone felt that, not just the seniors,” Zwager said. “Just directing that emotion into focus and trusting each other was the most important thing we could do.”
JMU put their focus in the right place as they seemingly controlled the game from start to finish, off the heels of a two-game losing skid against No. 13 Syracuse and No. 4 Iowa. The Dukes outshot the Demon Deacons 14 to five and a stifling JMU defense only allowed one shot on goal, which junior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh saved.
The first quarter began with back-and-forth action but no team made a significant move into enemy territory. The Dukes then scored — a quality switch from left to right out across the back line worked up the wing and found Zwager in the circle. She found the back of the net and put the Dukes up 1-0.
Zwager had another strong performance, capping off her career in her final home game.
The Dukes dictated the pace in the second quarter, maintaining possession for a majority of the period. During this time, they created a number of chances, keeping the pressure on the Demon Deacons, an emphasis by head coach Christy Morgan.
“We wanted to play a fast game; we knew we were a fast team,” Morgan said. “That fast game was effective against them because we found the free players and everybody worked for each other.”
The JMU defense shined yet again on Sunday.. Of the five shots the Demon Deacons registered, four were stopped before getting to the frame. Morgan said the defense has grown throughout the season and has recently maintained a high level each game.
“They’re super consistent; they work with each other; they work for each other; they’re strong,” Morgan said. “They want to stop forward progression from the other team and influence bad shots, and they did that.”
Graduate defender Kara McClure, who’s been an anchor for JMU’s defense all season, helped as JMU allowed only five Wake Forest shots. She also contributed on offense, logging an assist.
McClure was recognized for her achievements as a Duke during the senior day festivities and her role on the team was not understated by the coaching staff. Even then, she was selfless in her description of her role on the team.
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the other 10 players out there,” McClure said.
Zwager continued to make her presence felt throughout the second quarter. She took the ball from end to end almost completely by herself, setting up a corner for the Dukes. Zwager took the corner and passed it to McClure, who set up senior midfielder Diede Remijnse for a goal.
The Dukes didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second half. They kept the pressure on and kept the Demon Deacons on their toes, not allowing them much leeway to make plays on offense. And when Wake Forest was on offense, the Dukes’ defense held strong, something McClure attributes to their experience.
“Our defense that is in now has been playing together for the past three years, so we know how to really trust ourselves back there,” McClure said. “And just throughout each layer, no matter if we’re playing forward, mid or back, we're just so connected in each layer.”
Following this matchup, JMU (8-5) travels the farthest it ever has in program history. The Dukes go on a trip to California, starting with Stanford on Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by UC Davis on Friday and concluding with the University of California, Berkeley, on Sunday. Wake Forest (11-4) will play Boston College on Friday at 5 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 12:03 — Eveline Zwager, 1-0 JMU
Q2: 25:45 — Diede Remijnse, assisted by Eveline Zwager and Kara McClure, 2-0 JMU