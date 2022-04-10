During JMU lacrosse’s recent winning streak, the offense has been clicking, scoring 73 goals over the last five games. The streak continued Saturday as the Dukes (9-4, 3-0 CAA) scored a season-high 18 goals en route to a 18-2 victory over Elon (5-8, 1-2 CAA), their sixth straight win.
“I thought we played a really clean, polished game,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We looked great on the offensive side, the defensive side, and we dominated the draws. And I think because of that, we were able to get the entire squad in today.”
After sophomore attacker Bridget Kelly scored to give the Phoenix an early lead, JMU responded in force, scoring five times in a three-minute stretch. Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch scored twice and assisted on two shots during the stretch. Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson and junior attacker Tai Jankowski each scored before the end of the first quarter, and the game entered the second quarter with the Dukes up 7-1.
JMU’s run continued in the second. Sophomore attacker Katelyn Morgan’s goal activated a running clock that wouldn’t be turned off for the rest of the game. The Dukes scored all six goals of the period, with Knobloch and Peterson both scoring the third goals of the game. Knobloch entered halftime with three goals and four assists. She had a career-high seven points by the break. JMU went to halftime up 13-2.
“I think the team did just such a great job of … opening me up and allowing me to thrive in today’s game,” Knobloch said. “Everyone was cutting for me, and I think they started to realize that we can do a lot if we do things for other people, so they created space and then they opened themselves up really well today, too.”
The Dukes didn’t score as much in the second half but still clamped down on the Phoenix. Elon took three shots in the second half, making only one of them. Redshirt junior midfielder Lizzy Fox and redshirt freshman attacker Olivia Mattis piled on for JMU, both scoring twice. A season-high seven different Dukes scored multiple goals, and JMU’s 18-goal streak is the longest of the season.
With just a few minutes left and the game out of reach, the Dukes emptied the bench.
“Everyone works really hard, and to be able to give everyone credit and an opportunity to play for JMU,” Klaes said, “those are great moments to have as a head coach. So I’m really proud of this team … I love that I can afford them the opportunity to get in the game.”
Peterson scored four times — she’s had a hat trick in every game of JMU’s winning streak. Redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky had three assists, her seventh straight game with multiple assists. She’s the first player since Monica Zabel in 2012 to have seven consecutive multi-assist games.
“The whole team-offense concept that we have going on right now — our cutters are so dynamic, specifically Peterson,” Checkosky said. “We have a pretty good connection right now.”
JMU welcomes Liberty at Sentara Park on April 13 at 6 p.m. Elon returns to North Carolina for a home battle with Delaware on April 16 at noon.
Score card
Q1: 13:33 - Elon goal, Bridget Kelly (14), 1-0
Q1: 9:22 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (23), 1-1
Q1: 8:33 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (49), 2-1
Q1: 7:53 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (9), 3-1
Q1: 7:24 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (24), 4-1
Q1: 6:33 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (12), 5-1
Q1: 1:57 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (50), 6-1
Q1: 0:33 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (18), 7-1
Q2: 14:14 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (14), 8-1
Q2: 13:32 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (25), 9-1
Q2: 9:49 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (15), 10-1
Q2: 9:02 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (10), 11-1
Q2: 4:16 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (19), 12-1
Q2: 1:18 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (51), 13-1
Q3: 13:45 - JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (7), 14-1
Q3: 5:06 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (52), 15-1
Q4: 13:40 - JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (8), 16-1
Q4: 9:20 - JMU goal, Olivia Mattis (2), 17-1
Q4: 6:52 - JMU goal, Olivia Mattis (3), 18-1
Q4: 3:29 - Elon goal, Cate Mackel (14), 18-2
