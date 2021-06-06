OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA — It’ll be game three — winner-take-all.
Although the Dukes battled back after a three-run deficit, Oklahoma showed why it was the No. 1 team in the country in the seventh inning to defeat JMU 6-3.
“Facing them twice, I knew it was gonna be hard,” redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander said. “ I knew they were going to put balls in play. They kind of just strung their hits together more than we did.”
The scoring started in the first inning with none other than the National Freshman of the Year infielder Tiare Jennings hitting the leadoff home run. Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander started the game, and the Dukes had to give their best performance yet to beat the Sooners.
The Sooners picked up right where they left off in the second, except with a short-ball plan. Junior infielder Grace Lyons did just that by stealing a base, advancing on a wild pitch and running home on a flyout. Oklahoma was up 2-0 in the middle of the second inning.
“I think they did just a better job of scoring the runners when they had them on base,” redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas said. “We just weren't able to string our hits together.”
For the Dukes, it was all about coming up short. In the first two innings, JMU left four runners combined on base and one on third in the second inning. In order to defeat the Sooners, the Dukes had to convert.
Oklahoma added more to the lead in the fourth as redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes hit a triple that sent home sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo for an RBI. It looked out of hand for JMU, that was until Jubas stepped up to the plate.
After a long at-bat, Jubas nailed her second three-run home run against the Sooners to tie the game at three. The momentum was shifting back in JMU’s direction and, once again, the Dukes and Sooners were tied.
“Sara is so clutch and so composed, and she loves that moment,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “She always does really good for us in those moments.”
Freshman pitcher Nicole May entered the game in the bottom of the fourth to take the place of senior pitcher Shannon Saile after JMU’s offensive spark. For the fifth and sixth innings, the game turned into a pitchers duel between May and Alexander.
Tension started to rise as the game moved to the seventh inning. Jennings hit an RBI triple as the second batter up and sent sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone home to put the Sooners up 4-3.
Oklahoma didn’t let off the gas, and Hansen ripped a home run off Alexander to put the Sooners up 6-3. The Dukes were put in a hole quickly and only had three outs to work with.
“I feel like we were right in it the entire time,” LaPorte said. “They won the battle, but the war is not over.”
Alexander finished with four strikeouts and a 1.46 ERA in the game, while May had six strikeouts and no hits against with a 1.88 ERA.
Jubas led the Dukes on offense with 3 RBI — both she and redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas had two hits, while five other Dukes also posted hits. Jennings and Hansen both had a team-high two RBI, and Jennings also led the Sooners in hits.
"I think that whenever we came back in that third game in the Missouri series, it just showed us we have the fight and the drive to keep pushing ourselves and to win the third game,” Jubas said. “So I think we're going to take that through to this series as well.”
JMU and Oklahoma play an elimination game tonight, and the winner will advance to the championship series of the Women’s College World Series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.