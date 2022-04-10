A four-run ninth inning for the Cougars powered them to a 10-9 victory, winning the first two games of the series. Stout pitching and costly fielding issues in the ninth were the Dukes' downfall in this one.
Redshirt senior left-hander Liam McDonnell got the start for JMU. McDonnell pitched three innings, threw three strikeouts and finished with a 2.48 ERA before being replaced by redshirt sophomore right-hander Sean Culkin. Freshman right-hander Daniel Brooks had a strong outing for the Cougars, pitching three innings–striking out six batters in the process.
The scoring opened for both teams in the third. An RBI single from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak gave the Dukes a 2-0 lead. The Cougars quickly answered with RBI singles from graduate right fielder Sam Cochrane and freshman designated hitter Cole Mathis, respectively. An RBI double from junior left fielder Trotter Harlan and a sacrifice fly from junior catcher JT Marr made it 4-2.
A solo shot from redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and a two-score RBI single that turned to a double via an error put the Dukes back in the lead. The back-and-forth scoring continued with an RBI triple from Cochrane and an RBI from freshman center fielder Tyler Sorrentino.
A four-run seventh inning highlighted by a two-score RBI double from Reifsnider, an RBI single from redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway. Quickly followed by an RBI single from redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney, seemingly putting the game away for the Dukes. However, troubles for JMU in the ninth gave Charleston the game.
Down three going into the fourth, junior third baseman Logan Wood picked up an RBI off a JMU error, making it 9-7. Down two with two outs, the Cougars rallied and took the game off the bats of Cochrane and senior shortstop Cam Dean.
The Dukes (17-13, 4-4 CAA) meet the Cougars (18-13, 6-2 CAA) to close out the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Box score
123456789
JMU(R 9 H 13 E 2)002300400
CoC (R 10 H 13 E 2)004002004X
