JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan first arrived at JMU in 1991, back when the basketball team was in the Convocation Center and Lefty Driesell was its head coach.
Now, it’s Morgan’s team that calls the arena its home practice facility. But on the inside, the Convo barely resembles its original look.
“It has its own little legacy, but the transformation is crazy,” Morgan said. “It’s crazy. I mean, the look, the smell. Everything just breeds champions.”
Last November, eight JMU Olympic sports said goodbye to Godwin Hall and began to anticipate the reopening of the Convo, which volleyball, men and women’s soccer, track & field (indoor and outdoor), cross country, field hockey and lacrosse would all eventually call home for practices, locker rooms and athletic training.
Since then, what is being called by Morgan and volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher a “one stop shop” for academic, training, rehab and competition purposes has been greatly repurposed from the days of packed, stuffy basketball games.
“We literally have everything we could ever want here,” Steinbrecher said. “Just to be able to come here and have everything that you need in one space, that makes a huge difference when time is so limited.”
Up to this point, renovations for the Convo have totaled $22 million. The construction plans itself costed $18 million, but new sound, lights and graphics systems raised the price tag by $4 million. There are still plans for improving the Convo, such as eventually adding new video and scoreboards and more improvements to the greenery and exterior, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said.
Alongside a nutrition center, weight room and athletic training center are new locker rooms for each of the teams, including their own showers and restrooms — something the different sports had to share in Godwin.
When working on the design elements of the Convo, coaches and athletes held a big role in the decisions of what to include in the interior, Warner said.
In between one of the hallways that leads to the locker rooms from the gymnasium is a wall for visiting recruits to take photos in front of. The wall, requested by the coaches, has a collage of JMU spirit including Duke Dog and a sign that says, “beware of Dog,” as well as the Nike and ESPN logos.
With the renovated Convo, fans’ spectating experiences have been elevated, too. Instead of sitting on one side of Godwin’s court in generic bleachers with no back supports, fans can now watch volleyball in purple, plastic-folding seats that have back support.
On Saturday, over 800 fans came to the Convo to watch JMU volleyball’s exhibition game against U.Va., which fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis said was exciting considering the regular season hasn’t started yet.
“I think it’s just honestly a gift for everyone, and it’s just going to increase JMU volleyball fans,” Davis said. “Over the next few years, I imagine every seat will be packed.”
While the volleyball court is the center of attention, another notable addition is a 200-meter track. The Convo now provides track and field with a dedicated place to train, fulfilling a commitment administration made to track & field and cross country director Delethea Quarles prior to her hiring in August 2022.
Before then, Quarles said her student- athletes took trips to VMI — almost 60 miles south on Interstate 81 — and nearby Eastern Mennonite University to train, on top of using JMU football’s indoor facilities and getting “creative” with some of the facilities in Godwin, such as having jumpers practice in the gymnastics room. Now, all of that can be done in one building.
Although the Convo can’t host track and field meets inside, it does hold equipment for pole vaulters, high jumpers, hurdlers and horizontal jumpers — all enclosed by the track. As Quarles said, “we got everything we need.”
“The girls are just excited every time they walk in the building, and so are we, our staff,” Quarles said. “We kind of feel like we just got a new pair of shoes, and we’re ready to run on it.”
For the sports that won’t be practicing or competing in the Convo, the new facility still improves their day-to-day operations. Women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters said that in the past, his team operated out of four buildings — the Plecker Athletic Performance Center attached to Bridgeforth Stadium for academics, Godwin for their locker room, Bridgeforth for the weight room and Sentara Park for practices and games. Now, the team only uses the Convo and Sentara.
“We’re able to see the players and have them in the different modalities of the building, really simply, and they love that,” Walters said. “I mean, they’re in love with their quality of life right now.”
Not only do coaches see their players more, but different teams can interact with each other more often. Davis said that soccer players have often stopped to watch their practices and cheer them on, and that there was a small crowd of them at the team’s exhibition against U.Va.
“It’s definitely a sense of community in this new place,” fifth-year volleyball setter Caroline Dozier said. “Just having so many sports and some sports who were not really in Godwin before, so seeing new faces, being around different people, I think that really elevates the athlete community too.”