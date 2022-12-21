Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly rain in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.