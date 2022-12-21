The walls of Anthony Pass’ office within JMU’s Robert & Frances Plecker Athletic Performance Center’s training room are still mostly barren and eggshell white. The cabinets resemble the smoothed-over wood of a just-moved-into dorm room with a smattering of JMU paraphernalia on top. A gray, purple and gold rug with the words “JMU Sports Medicine” envelopes most of the dark gray-checkered carpet in front of Pass’ two-sided desk.
On Dec. 14, 16 days after Pass started on the job as JMU’s next associate athletic director for integrated health and sports performance, Pass said he’s still learning “how the system works” at JMU — a white board inside Pass’ office to his right reminds him of all the JMU Athletics support staffers he now oversees.
“I think it's close to 30,” Pass said of his constituents, which are within JMU Athletics’ sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and sports psychology units, among others. “I'm trying to get names. I have to — I'm a visual guy.”
While Pass gets accustomed to his new coworkers, computer and SharePoint — a Microsoft workgroup collaboration application — his attention simultaneously turns to leading JMU’s efforts to support student-athlete health and well-being in a time when college athletes across the country have demanded more mental health support on the heels of a global pandemic and at a school not eight months removed from the death of former JMU softball player Lauren Bernett.
Pass, who brings 19 years of experience in college athletics and most recently served as Stanford’s director of athletic training and sports nutrition from 2019-22, directly oversees all areas of JMU student-athlete health and well-being in his new role, which includes sports nutrition, sports medicine, strength and conditioning, sports psychology and mental health, as well as collaboration with coaching staffs and academic services.
He replaces Tom Kuster, who held the role since 2016 but died May 17 at 49 years old after battling colon cancer. The job at JMU is another step up for Pass, who, now in an athletic director’s role, has direct insight and oversight over all student-athlete health and well-being units. He said his job at Stanford was a “catapult” to an athletic director position after overseeing progressively more sports as his career developed, which he started solely in football as an athletic trainer.
Pass said his No. 1 agenda item to bolster student-athlete well-being at JMU is to establish “performance integration teams” for each sport, made up of an athletic trainer, strength and conditioning coach, sports nutritionist and a behavioral health specialist, to give every JMU student-athlete access to all available support groups.
“Sometimes, colleges have all these different support services — athletic training, physical therapy, sports nutrition, strength and conditioning, behavioral health — and they have them, but they're not utilized by all teams,” Pass said. “We want to make sure that each team has a touchpoint to each of those departments. So that group, which we're calling the performance integration team, knows the nuances of swim and dive, knows the ups and downs that a student-athlete in that sport is going to have.”
Pass said each performance integration team, PIT for short, will meet on a “somewhat regular basis” to discuss intricacies involving their respective sports. JMU already has many integrated departments, Pass said, so his job becomes more so installing the nuts and bolts of each PIT team-coach meeting.
Frequently, Pass said, a head coach sets up meetings with their strength and conditioning coach and athletic trainer to solely discuss players’ injuries — those will still occur at JMU, he said. But now with the PIT team, they’ll also meet to discuss injuries or other topics, sometimes independent of coaches, “really trying to become the masters of whatever sport they're talking about.”
“If I'm an athletic trainer and I'm responsible for baseball, I should be able to talk to the nutritionist in charge of baseball, the doctor that works with baseball, the strength coach that works with baseball, all for the benefit of the student-athlete,” Pass said. “I don't think we have a lot of those issues here, but that's the first thing that I got to look at and make sure that there's a good communication infrastructure here around our student-athletes and our teams.”
Pass has also been thrusted into a cohort to help bolster mental health for all students at JMU, too. On his third day at JMU, Pass said he was asked to join a campus-wide suicide prevention group made up of Dean of Students Hollie Hall, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller, Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne and “campus partners,” among others.
Pass said he couldn’t specify the partners, and he said his first meeting was more of a brainstorming session regarding JMU’s plans for suicide prevention than any tangible ideas he could share at the time, but he did say there’s a “plan going forward on how to get some substantial items in the books.”
“If that situation happens again, how do we improve that? But that's what everybody wants to hear. What this campus is doing is, how do we prevent that? Which is hard,” Pass said. “But how much power could you attain by not only having athletics try to prevent it, but athletics plus Dean of Students, plus other campus partners? I think there's power in that collaboration.”
Once he gathers his bearings, Pass said a typical day on the job might include watching a morning track and field workout to see how the strength and conditioning staff is doing, followed by a meeting with JMU’s team physician, looking over policies and answering emails. He described it as a combination of administrative work — “trying to put out fires” — and checking in on all the student-athlete well-being “touchpoints” he oversees.
Preceding JMU, Pass’ time at Stanford taught him to see student-athletes as students first, student-athletes second, he said, following the suicide of former Stanford women’s soccer player Katie Meyer in March 2022. Coming out of the pandemic, which Pass helped Stanford Athletics navigate, he said there’s now a better understanding of the importance of student-athletes’ behavioral health, even if it can’t be seen as easily as a physical injury.
And now that he’s arrived at JMU, Pass is ready to see the fruits of his experience and PITs in the making pay off.
“Hopefully, that's where we see the benefit of investing in our staff, is what we get from student-athletes,” Pass said, “a healthy, happy, high-performance student-athlete.”