Three months after the Colonial Athletics Association (CAA) declared JMU ineligible for conference postseason play and two weeks after American East did the same to Stony Brook, the NCAA Division 1 Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) released an “urgent request” for the two conferences to reinstate postseason conference eligibility.
“We acknowledge that conference realignment is a natural part of our collegiate athletics system,” the statement said. “However, punishing student-athletes or the actions of select decision-makers at institutions and conferences should not be a tolerable part of the system. Conference realignment decisions are in no way the fault of the student-athlete, yet they are the primary ones facing the consequences of the actions in which they had no part.”
The SAAC is composed of one student-athlete from every conference in the Division and is responsible for presenting firsthand experience in rules, regulations and policies relevant to NCAA athletes.
The CAA and American East representatives Asia Goins, a redshirt sophomore volleyball defensive specialist at Towson, and Nia Wattley, a redshirt junior volleyball middle blocker at Stony Brook, signed the request on behalf of their respective conferences.
JMU coaches and players were adamant about their frustrations regarding the CAA’s decision since its announcement Nov. 3. The Twitter hashtag “#LetThemPlay” was used during three conference postseason bans — JMU with the CAA, Stony Brook with the American East and University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) with the Horizon League.
“It was a hard meeting,” JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “Everything we prepare for is for that at the end of the season.”
The Horizon League released a statement Feb. 15 reinstating UIC’s postseason play, leaving Stony Brook and JMU still ineligible by their respective conferences.
“At the end of the day, our League’s Board of Directors realized that UIC leaders were not going to take any action to restore eligibility for their student-athletes – including by making a simple request to the Missouri Valley Conference to enter in 2023,” Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a statement. “So, our Board chose to exercise their authority to grant the student-athletes an exception to the agreed-upon bylaw.”
The statement provided by the SAAC said the council is requesting a retraction of the bylaws banning postseason play and that the affected programs’ NCAA automatic qualifier eligibility is reversed as well.
“We commend all conferences that have been impacted by conference realignment and have not implemented conference postseason and AQ bans for individuals and teams who will be departing the conference in the future,” the SAAC said. “We ask all conferences to refer to these situations as examples of how to handle conference realignment in a manner that prioritizes participation opportunities for student-athletes.”
The CAA, American East or JMU haven’t released a statement regarding the request. The Breeze will update this information as the story progresses.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more realignment coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.