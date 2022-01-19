JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte created the most PowerPoint presentations in her life this past summer.
From June to January, LaPorte and JMU softball’s coaching staff traveled around the country conducting training seminars and telling the story of the Dukes’ run in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).
“I’ve made more [PowerPoints] than I did in college,” LaPorte said. “It’s something that is pretty cool to talk about, and especially with what some of our players have gone through and their careers and their life and their ability to do it and do it together.”
But ask anyone on the 2022 JMU softball squad about what they’ve gone through post-Oklahoma City, and they’ll answer it the same way: It’s a new season, a new time and now it’s time to go again.
“We’re really kind of trying to prove ourselves like we did last year with the [WCWS],” sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett said. “We’re really just gonna work our butts off so that we can hopefully win regular-season champs and then gain [an at–large] bid to play in postseason.”
This offseason for the Dukes was a mix of things. For some, it was a time to build strength in the weight room. For others, it meant continued play at the top level of softball.
Sophomore pitcher and CAA Rookie of the Year Alissa Humphrey said her favorite memory from the run was the welcome back the Dukes received when they got off the bus in Harrisonburg.
But only two weeks later, the pitcher found herself back in Oklahoma City at tryouts for the junior national team.
Humphrey made the team as an alternate to start but got her fair share of pitches while in South America. She and the team won gold at both the Pan American Games and at the World Cup.
In the World Cup, Humphrey threw two perfect games and was named to the All-World Team. She came back to JMU for three days before returning back to Florida for winter break.
But the young pitcher isn’t heading into the 2022 season with her nose in the air. She understands that to get through this season, it’s going to take more than her.
“I definitely think that this year is going to take our entire staff,” Humphrey said. “I think our staff compliments each other well, and we’ve all been working super hard in the weight room and conditioning practice in bullpens.”
A pitcher usually stands alone in the circle, but that’s far from the case with how the Dukes play — pitchers and catchers work synchronously to get strikes. Humphrey’s catcher, Bernett, has also been in the weight room in the offseason. LaPorte said this will be a big season for Bernett, and she said the Dukes will depend on her both in the batting order and as a catcher.
“Being catcher is probably one of the most selfless positions,” Bernett said. “The most important thing for a catcher is to make your pitcher look good and make sure that they are comfortable in their shoes so that they can throw the best game possible. As for the hitting, LaPorte said that while the team is a long way from setting the season-opening batting order, there are a few names to watch crack the bats against the University of Connecticut.
Redshirt sophomore catcher/infielder Emily Phillips and redshirt junior catcher/infielder Hallie Hall both had plate appearances during last spring’s postseason run and will be factors come Feb. 19. LaPorte also mentioned redshirt sophomore Reed Butler as a new face in the mix; the Pomfret, Maryland, native was injured last season.
“I don’t even know what the lineup is gonna look like, to be completely honest,” LaPorte said. “We had some injuries in the fall or some players were shut down for a long time, and now they’re healthy again.”
This season, JMU moves forward with a new cast of talent on the quest to make it back to the NCAA tournament and win the CAA regular-season crown, but this Dukes team looks very different from its June lineup.
“We have a lot of new faces,” Shifflett said. “For some, that can be a little nerve-wracking, but honestly, it’s super exciting for at least me and all the other seniors to be able to lead and show them what it takes to get to the level.”
LaPorte said she knows she has the talent on her team to get the Dukes to that regular-season crown. She had the schedule finalized before the CAA banned JMU from conference tournament play, and the strength in the matchups are enough for JMU to make the postseason without the CAA championship.
“Our underclassmen didn’t really understand what it meant to play top-40 teams in the country until we got to the postseason,” LaPorte said. “Our junior class has never been through a full season yet, so we needed to make sure that we were putting them in situations where it was going to be like postseason play.”
The schedule includes two matches with D1 Softball’s Top 10 — No. 5 Florida and No. 8 Arkansas, with the Razorbacks coming to Harrisonburg. The Dukes also face No. 24 Liberty and No. 13 Duke.
LaPorte emphasized that because of the schedule’s strength and the CAA ban, the Dukes can’t play mad. She said there are opportunities for quality wins, but the head coach said JMU wouldn’t have made the NCAA tournament last season without the CAA tournament win, and it’ll be hard to make up.
“I talked to the team shortly after [the postseason ban] came out,” LaPorte said. “This year, it’s kind of a flip. We still can get an at-large bid if we compete, so I think [I’m] just trying to get them to grow up really fast and mature, to make them understand kind of what’s at stake.”
A new batting order, a new defense, different faces in the circle and a schedule packed with national-title contenders: That’s JMU softball. And while there’s work to be done through the 2022 season, the Dukes are ready for another crack at the WCWS.
“To be completely honest, we didn’t really talk about the World Series that much,” LaPorte said. “We have to move forward at some point, and this team has to figure out what they’re going to bring to the table.”
