With 5:07 left in the second half and JMU tied with Louisiana, 62-62, on Feb. 18, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse hit a 3-pointer to take the lead, scoring his 1,000th career JMU point in the process.
The crowd at the Atlantic Union Bank Center cheered, but not because of the career milestone. During the game, there was no acknowledgement of Morse’s achievement. The Dukes and Ragin’ Cajuns kept playing. After JMU’s 74-68 win, Vado was informed of it.
“I should be at two [thousand points],” he joked, “but COVID.”
Redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards, at the pressor next to Morse postgame, chimed in, saying, “Four thousand? Five thousand?”
Morse reached 1,000 points at JMU in just under three seasons after transferring from Mount St. Mary’s in 2020. But the guard moved on quickly from the topic postgame, focused on the next two games.
JMU head coach Mark Byington had a bit more to say. He reflected on how Morse had transferred to JMU in his first year coaching the Dukes, joining then-freshman forward Justin Amadi, guard Terell Strickland and Edwards.
“They had to believe in what we were doing before we were doing it,” Byington said.
Byington said he talked to that group about how they needed to have faith. He compared that philosophy to a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
That first step came against Limestone on Nov. 25, 2020. In 22 minutes, the guard scored the first 13 points of his JMU career. Four days later, he doubled his point total, scoring a then-career high 26 points against Radford.
“We believe in coach B and his play calls and his staff,” Morse said after that 67-59 win over Radford, “and he believes in us.”
Morse is the 34th men’s basketball player to reach 1,000 points at JMU. Neither of the three other players who joined the team in 2020 — Amadi, Strickland or Edwards — have reached 800 points for the Dukes, and no other active player on the roster has reached this milestone. The last player to do so was former guard Darius Banks (2017-20) in the 2019-20 season.
Morse hit a new career high in points, 30, against Northeastern on Jan. 24, 2021. That record lasted nearly a year before he scored 32 points against the College of Charleston almost exactly one year later on Jan. 22, 2022. Byington mentioned after the 95-94 win that Morse was returning to his old shooting form after breaking his finger in the first game of the season.
“We know he can shoot. We know we can score,” Byington said.
This season, Morse hasn’t yet reached 30 points. His two highest-scoring games were back-to-back 25-point performances against Georgia Southern and Troy. Against Louisiana, Morse nearly broke his season high with 24 points.
Morse’s road to 1,000 has made an impact on JMU’s offense. In 2021-22, Morse led the team in total points (443) and points per game (15.3). This year, Morse is second in points per game with 12.1; Edwards leads the team in average points with .8 more per game.
The program itself has changed since Byington’s and Vado’s arrival. JMU has won 20 games this season, the first time since 2016. Morse played a big role in that, Byington said, and so have his teammates who joined the team with him in 2020.
“A lot of them wanted this opportunity,” Byington said. “And, you know, we're building something here. We're at the start of it, but I think what you're seeing is, you know, the excitement that JMU basketball could be.”
Morse’s own opportunity to play at JMU has led to 1,016 points. It’s an achievement that none of his teammates have yet to accomplish at JMU, and one he looked back on just ever so slightly.
“Yeah,” he said of reaching the point milestone, “it was fun.”