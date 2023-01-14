JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland maneuvers through the Georgia Southern defense, drives down the lane and finishes a reverse layup while guarded by Georgia Southern’s redshirt senior guard Tai Strickland — his brother. The two run back on defense together, sharing a moment and some laughs after a tough, contested shot from Terell with 12:03 left in the second half.
Saturday’s game featured a number of converging storylines, namely the Stickland brothers’ matchup and JMU head coach Mark Byington’s first game against Georgia Southern since he left the program in 2020, having coached there since 2013. Byington called the game “business as usual” — the Dukes’ Feb. 9 trip to Statesboro will feel different, he said — but guards redshirt senior Vado Morse and redshirt junior Noah Freidel stole the show, combining for 45 points and 10-for-16 shooting from 3-point land, after going a combined 2-for-23 their last two outings.
“I think it really comes to having confidence and just getting back to ourselves,” Freidel said. “We put the work in and getting in the gym more and more and just keep putting the work in.”
JMU’s hot shooting catapulted it to a 12-point victory at the Atlantic Union Bank Center tonight, 83-71. The Dukes hit 11 3-pointers, their most in a game since their Dec. 18 win against Long Island. Freidel scored 20 points in his first game with six made 3s since Jan. 22, 2021, when he played for South Dakota State.
While Morse’s and Freidel’s hot hands drove home the Dukes’ victory, graduate forward Takal Molson opened the game strong for JMU, scoring five of his 13 points in the first two minutes. Tenacious defense by the Dukes saw the Eagles turn the ball over three times in the first four minutes. This, coupled with quality shot-making, put JMU up on a 10-4 lead, with 16:20 to play in the first half.
“I definitely had to set the tone just to make sure we got a win tonight,” Molson said.
The Dukes began to catch fire midway through the first half, hitting 3-pointers on five of six consecutive possessions, four from Freidel and the other from Morse. This catalyzed a 15-6 run for JMU, which helped it build a 39-30 halftime lead — the first time the Dukes led at the half since their most recent win, Dec. 31 at Marshall.
The Dukes continued their hot streak into the second half, with 11 straight points from Morse out of the locker room, including 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Morse finished the game with 25 points and went 4-for-8 from 3, in his best game since battling a sickness earlier in Sun Belt Conference play.
“It’s good that we are back to ourselves,” Morse said. “We hit shots like that and help the team out, so it feels good for sure.”
The Eagles outrebounded the Dukes 34-28 with 11 offensive rebounds that led to nine second-chance points. This kept them in the game for some time, but ultimately, they couldn’t overcome the hot shooting from the Dukes. JMU finished the game with a 55% 3-point percentage, their fourth-highest percentage this season.
The Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) hit the road for their next matchup versus Troy on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Georgia Southern (11-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) faces off against ULM the same day and time.
“We’re going to keep getting better,” Byington said. “Hopefully this sets us off and we get on a roll.”