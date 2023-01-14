JMU men's basketball lost its third straight Sun Belt Conference game Jan. 12, this time to South Alabama on the road, 63-62. The Dukes (11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) look to bounce back Jan. 14 back at the Atlantic Union Bank Center vs. Georgia Southern — a reunion game for both head coach Mark Byington, who coached the Eagles from 2013-20, and for redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland, who's facing his brother, Eagles' redshirt senior guard Tai Strickland.