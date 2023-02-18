Coming out of a timeout up 68-65 with 1:10 to go, the Dukes look to close out a key Sun Belt Conference win against Louisiana. Redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel drives and dishes to an open graduate guard Takal Molson in the corner.
After tallying just two points all game, Molson’s 3-pointer bounced once, twice and a third time before rattling in, putting the dagger in the Ragin’ Cajuns, which led to a 74-68 win and secured them a double bye in the conference tournament.
“That was an intense, high-level game,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “I love a game like that, not only for the JMU players, but the fans. They’re learning about the Sun Belt. It is some high-level coaching with high-level dudes.”
After Molson’s crucial 3-three pointer with 46 seconds remaining, graudate transfer forward Mezie Offurum and redshirt senior guard Vado Morse sealed the game at the foul line. Morse finished with 23 points — his fifth game with 20 or more points to his season tally. On top of this, he eclipsed 1,000 career points at JMU.
“Vado was very important in building this,” Byington said. “He took a chance on me and it’s been a good fit.”
In the matchup of two of the top four teams in the Sun Belt standings, both the Dukes and Ragin’ Cajuns started sloppily. The teams combined for 11 turnovers and 18 combined points, 9-9, at the under-eight media timeout.
Louisiana junior forward Jordan Brown showed how he averaged 19.4 points per game prior to Saturday. The 6-foot-11 big man willed the Ragin’ Cajuns into the game with 12 first-half points on 6-for-8 shooting and seven rebounds.
“He’s a good player,” Offurum, who’s 6-foot-8, said. “He has height over me, but it was a team effort just doubling him and forcing him into tough shots.”
Providing a spark off the bench for the Dukes was redshirt junior Julien Wooden — who nailed two 3-pointers to lead JMU with six first half points. A tough layup from Morse at the buzzer tied the score at 29-29 entering halftime with both teams having everything to play for in the last 20 minutes.
Morse carried this momentum over to start the second half hot. After sinking a 3 on the first possession of the second half, he followed this with another eight points — helping the Dukes jump to a 47-36 lead with 15:19 to play.
The Ragin’ Cajuns matched this blitz with one of their own in the next four minutes. A 13-2 run, capped off by back-to-back 3s from senior guard Jalen Dalcourt, knotted the score at 49-49 at the under-12 media timeout.
From then, the two teams exchanged baskets the next four minutes with the officials calling the game more closely. JMU reached the double bonus penalty at 8:40 after redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards converted a three-point play after being fouled by Brown, his fourth foul.
A Morse 3-pointer put the Dukes up 65-62 with 5:09 to go, and JMU kept the lead the rest of the way. While Brown kept Louisiana in the game up to this point with his 17 points and 10 rebounds, his stat line ended that way, as he fouled out of the game at the 3:12 mark.
With the win, JMU moved to 20-9 and 11-5 in the Sun Belt, moving into third place in the conference standings with two games left. A top four finish in the regular season guarantees the Dukes a bye into the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament.
The Dukes return home Feb. 22 for their second-to-last regular season game against Marshall — a matchup between the second-place Herd and third-place Dukes — with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
“I feel like we’re learning how to fight through late-game adversities,” redshirt senior guard Terrence Edwards said. “We don’t get down on each other, we all come together. We keep pushing no matter if we miss shots or turn it over. We just fight for each other.”