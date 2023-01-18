For three straight games in the thick of Sun Belt Conference play, JMU’s leading 3-point shooters, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse and redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel, struggled mightily to shoot the basketball.
In these games — in which the Dukes went 0-3 — the two shot a combined 5-for-34 from the field and 4-for-28 from 3-point-range. Morse is a career 34.8% 3-point shooter and is averaging nearly 40% from 3-point range this season, the best of his career. Freidel’s 3-point percentage has dipped to 31.9% thus far in 2022-23, but he averages 37.5% from 3-point land.
But the day before JMU’s matchup with Georgia Southern on Jan. 14 — which was then tied atop the Sun Belt at 4-1 — JMU head coach Mark Byington asked Morse and Freidel to come one hour early to practice.
Byington said the three sat and talked for 10-15 minutes, then “got on the court and sweated hard” for 30-40 minutes. Byington said there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the shootaround, just a matter of Morse and Freidel believing in themselves and getting back to what he knows they’re capable of.
“I wanted to do what I could to try to help those guys get out of it — everything I could — but more importantly, I want them to know they’re the biggest reason they’re going to get out of it,” Byington said. “It’s gotta be in their mind and their actions and what they’re gonna do, and they’re gonna control it more than anyone else.”
The shootaround, or Byington’s message, or both, seemed to work. Against Georgia Southern, Morse scored a season-high 25 points and shot 4-for-8 from 3. Freidel contributed 20 points and shot 6-for-8 from three, the first time he’s made six 3s in a game since Jan. 22, 2021, when he played for South Dakota State. The two spearheaded the Dukes’ 83-71 victory to improve to 12-7 (3-3 Sun Belt).
“Every player that has played basketball goes through missed shots or goes through a slump,” Byington said. “The good ones get themselves out of it.”
After the Georgia Southern game, Morse and Freidel said they felt they got back to themselves. Morse missed multiple games at the beginning of Sun Belt play with an illness, and Freidel, while healthy, simply struggled to find the bottom of the net for the three-game stretch before Jan. 14.
“That’s one of the reasons I came to this school, is Coach B brought us in and he just told us, like, ‘If I tell you to stop shooting, that’s when I lose confidence in you,’” Freidel said. “He said he’s pissed off that he has more confidence in us than ourselves.”
The Morse-Freidel duo has also been integral to the Dukes’ success through the season’s 18 games before Jan. 14. In JMU’s 12 wins, the two have combined for 27.1 points per game and 45.2% shooting from the field. But in seven losses, they’ve averaged just 11.2 combined points on 19.8% shooting.
The duo will need to stay hot when the Dukes head to Troy and Southern Mississippi this week, both of which are at the top of the Sun Belt and have had exceptional wins at home to start the season — a combined 14-1 record.
In JMU’s 63-62 loss against South Alabama two days before the Georgia Southern matchup, Byington said he graded just 1 1/2 shots out of Freidel and Morse’s 17 as “bad shots.” Now, after trusting his process against Georgia Southern, Morse said he’s primed to capitalize off his 25-point night in the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“It’s good that we’re kind of back to ourselves,” Morse said. “It grows confidence in us: We hit shots like that, and it helps the team out. So it feels good for sure.”
Grant Johnson contributed to this report.