Eighteen years ago, D.C. United made national headlines when it signed 14-year-old Freddy Adu to a professional contract. Adu became the youngest player in American sports history to sign a professional contract, a record that stood until 2022 when it was broken twice within two months by a pair of eighth graders.
But even with some of the best young soccer talents in America signing professional contracts, Major League Soccer (MLS) academies and college soccer at JMU continue to co-exist and benefit from each other.
The MLS academy system began in 2008 when the league allowed teams to directly sign players trained by a club as opposed to a draft system seen in other American sports. Players as young as 14 years old can sign homegrown contracts with their respective clubs, which don’t count against the league’s salary cap.
The MLS academy pipeline has produced several players for the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) in recent years. After scoring 13 goals for his club and three for the USMNT in 2021, 19-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi, a product of FC Dallas’ academy, moved to German club FC Augsburg in January for $18 million, a record for an MLS academy product. His former teammate, Jesus Ferriera, started and scored in the 5-1 victory against Panama that virtually secured 2022 World Cup qualification for the U.S.
So, how has the MLS academy system produced the next wave of U.S. soccer players?
JMU redshirt sophomore defender Ian Graham, who played three seasons in the Philadelphia Union Academy system, said it starts with the environment.
“Playing with those guys, you get challenged every day,” Graham said. “Everything with [the academy players] would be a competition.”
Graham described his experience with the Union academy as “out of this world” and said it helped him gain exposure on a platform to showcase his talents. While at the academy, he traveled across the country to play in tournaments against other top teams. Graham also trained with players who are now a part of the USMNT and youth national teams, such as RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.
Graham said that by playing with high-quality players, he was able to learn skills from them that he could use, as well as skills he could use to stop them as a defender.
Matt Arrington, the director of coaching at the D.C. United Academy, said certain MLS clubs are investing “tons” of money into its academies, and the buy-in from ownership often determines the academies’ success. Arrington said D.C. United’s academy is “blessed” with talent from the DMV area in their academy.
D.C. United’s senior team boasts six players from their academies on homegrown contracts. The club also recently sold 19-year-old defender Kevin Paredes to German club Wolfsburg, which participated in this season’s Champions League, for a club-record $7 million.
Arrington said the quality of coaching in the MLS academies has greatly improved. Head coaches in MLS academies must meet specific certifications and earn licensing from their federation in order to coach.
“[Coaching] really does play a role in player development,” Arrington said. “When you invest in your craft, specifically about the game and how to coach it, you can give more to your players.”
JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski said JMU has recruited from MLS academies.
“[Those] players come from an environment where they’re getting good coaching and training,” Zazenski said.
The vast majority of academy products, however, don’t sign professional contracts with their parent club. Arrington, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Howard University, said that college soccer gives a “plan B” to academy players who don’t sign homegrown contracts with their parent club.
“Obviously the educational point is massive because your soccer career isn’t going to last forever,” Arrington said. “This gives you an opportunity to prolong your career. Then, after four or five years, maybe there’s your opportunity to go pro.”
Zazenski said one downside of MLS academies is that many players don’t think of college soccer as an option until it’s too late.
“The realistic conversation is that not many players in those academies make it to the first team,” Zazenski said. “That’s where college soccer comes in, and a lot of players make their name [in college] and then get drafted by the MLS.”
Arrington cited West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike as an example of a player who made the jump from college to the professional level. Arrington said college is “certainly still a great avenue” to a professional career, even with the advent of the academy system.
“[The college game] has grown significantly in the past few years,” Zazenski said. “It’s just gotten better and better.”
Arrington touted a recent plan put forward by University of Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Kirkovski to switch to a full-year model, dubbed the “21st Century Model,” as a way for college soccer to improve the collegiate game. This model would see a fall-spring split of the season similar to the way many European teams model their schedule.
“[College soccer] is in a middle ground for how this sport is going to grow in this country,” Arrington said. “It needs to catch up to the rest of the country and stop operating in a bubble.”
Zazenski said players playing three games in seven days in the current model is a barrier to quality training at the collegiate level. He believes there are several advantages to the 21st Century model, such as giving college soccer a more professional environment and allowing them to provide a better product.
As for the future of soccer in the U.S., Graham, Arrington and Zazenski all agree: There’s optimism regarding the direction of the sport.
“I think there’s some really positive momentum in [American soccer],” Zazenski said, “specifically with developing youth.”
