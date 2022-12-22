Despite Coppin State’s 4-9 record and much lower NET rating, it led the Dukes by 17 points at one juncture in the second half and held on to down JMU in double overtime Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, 107-100.
Even as 15.5-point underdogs, the Eagles sported one of the best backcourts JMU had seen through 11 games, led by Penn State transfer Sam Sessoms, who averaged 23.7 points per game coming into the contest, and redshirt sophomore Nendah Tarke, who led the nation in steals per game last season (2.94).
Sessoms continued his success in the first half, scoring 16 points along with a trifecta of 3-pointers. The 3-point shooting separated Coppin State from JMU in the first half — the Eagles shot 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, while the Dukes shot just 1-for-12 and trailed 47-31 at halftime.
JMU started the second half hot and brought the Eagles’ lead down to 52-44 by the 13:36 mark thanks to a 3-point play by redshirt sophomore Terell Strickland. Strickland wasn’t done contributing: He assisted redshirt senior guard Vado Morse on a 3-pointer and then knocked down a free throw, stretching the Dukes' run to 15-2.
The Dukes brought the lead down to 52-50, but Coppin State answered with a 15-4 run of its own. After some back-and-forth, JMU brought the lead down to 77-73 with 52 seconds left after a 3-pointer by Morse, who was the only Duke to make a 3-pointer at this point in the game.
Coppin State gifted the Dukes a series of missed free throws, and a steal by redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden off an inbound pass led to the Dukes tying the game at 80 to force overtime.
The Eagles led in the initial five-minute overtime period for 3:14, but by the end, nothing separated the two sides. Each team scored 14, with JMU getting six points from graduate forward Alonzo Sule, sending the game into a second overtime.
In the next five minutes, the Dukes shot just 1-for-9 from the field and went 3-for-6 on their free-throw attempts. JMU was called for five fouls in the second overtime, catapulting the Eagles to a 107-100 victory.
Sule finished the day as JMU's leading scorer with a career-high 21 points, and JMU redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho proved to be a pest for the Eagles' offense, totaling five steals. The Dukes shot 6-for-29 from 3, while Coppin state finished 15-for-36. JMU opted to play without one of its leading 3-point shooters for most of the game, redshirt junior transfer Noah Freidel, who played just three minutes in the first half.
JMU will be back in action at Georgia State to open up Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. After that, the Dukes have a quick turnaround against Marshall on New Year’s Eve.