Sophomore Miranda Stanhope has taken JMU cross country by storm. She’s a top runner for JMU in every one of her career races, including finishing 2nd place at last season’s CAA championship meet — in just her second career race. Stanhope’s been a dominant force since joining the team.
Stanhope’s success continued this season, leading JMU in the NCAA Regional meet with a 28th place finish. JMU cross country coach Dave Rinker said Stanhope ran another “hard-fought race” at regionals.
Rinker first met Stanhope when he went to see her run the Ohio State track meet. He said he liked the toughness she showed in the meet because she was just coming off an injury. But it was Rinker’s son who saw Stanhope as a fit for JMU’s team.
“My son, who was an assistant coach at the time, was a big believer in her and kept saying, ‘You need to recruit that girl,’” Rinker said. “My impression was that she was tremendously tough, and she would fit well in what we were trying to accomplish.”
Stanhope attended Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio, where she was the 2017 cross country regional champion. Despite this achievement, Stanhope said she thinks she would’ve ran better in high school if she didn’t have performance anxiety.
“I just felt like there was this expectation to keep impressing people, and I didn’t want to let people down,” Stanhope said. “I would focus on that so much before races that sometimes I would make myself overthink it and end up doing worse than I probably could have.”
Collegiate cross country was different for Stanhope — she said high school cross country workouts were mostly done on her own and that the focus of college training is different from her time at Badger.
“It seems like there’s more emphasis on gradual progress and building your volume and not necessarily running all out at every single workout,” Stanhope said. “That has helped me a lot in racing to take off pressure for myself.”
Stanhope has support from her teammates through all the workouts and races. As JMU’s top runner, she said she doesn’t feel there’s any jealous feelings among teammates when she finishes a race — her teammates help her get through the sport’s grind.
“It’s much easier to get through workouts mentally when there’s still people right next to you,” Stanhope said. “I can’t imagine doing some of the workouts that I do here without having people around me and with me to help me get through the workouts.”
JMU senior runner Sinead Sargeant said she admires Stanhope’s training. Stanhope finds it odd that Sargeant looks up to her, since she’s two years older. Yet, she looks up to her because she sees her as an “icon” on the cross country team.
“To describe her training and her performance, I would use the word untouchable,” Sargeant said. “She never looks stressed or like she’s hurting or anything like that; she just gets it done.”
Sargeant said Stanhope is already a leader on the team despite only being a sophomore. She believes Stanhope will lead the team to new heights in her remaining seasons.
“I can’t even imagine what she’s going to help carry the team to do,” Sargeant said. “I think she’s really going to push everyone alongside her, and they’re going to accomplish amazing things when I’m graduated and long gone.”
Rinker also described Stanhope as an icon. He said that since she’s the top runner, the rest of the team’s job is to “key off” her.
“When you’ve got the runner up there like that, she’s right now just so much better than everybody else … It’s hard for them to close the gap on her,” Rinker said. “She’s the icon up there that everybody’s going after.”
Stanhope said she’s motivated by the impact she’s made on the team. Through all her accomplishments, Stanhope is most proud of the confidence she has at the bigger races, including this year’s Paul Short meet.
The Paul Short Run took place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1. The meet consisted of 38 teams, more than double the number of any other regular season meet. Stanhope placed 16th with a 6k time of 20:26.
“It was a little bit intimidating to suddenly be thrown into this huge college race,” Stanhope said. “I’m proud of myself for getting a good start and not being afraid of running with the leaders.”
Stanhope has to wait until next year to lead the cross country team now that the season’s over, but she now turns her focus to track. Stanhope does both — she said cross country is her favorite — and one of her favorite parts about the sport is seeing her hard work pay off.
“Even though in cross country there’s variability with the courses and conditions, you can still see what you put into it is what you get out of it,” Stanhope said. “It’s really satisfying to me to do all the workouts and see the results in the races.”
