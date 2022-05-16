Former JMU football defensive tackle Mike Greene has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, first reported by the PewterReport.
Greene received a rookie mini-camp invite from Tampa Bay following the NFL Draft; along with former offensive lineman Liam Fornadel received an invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The defensive tackle was one of three rookies signed by the Buccaneers invited to the mini camp on a tryout basis and was the only on defense. He joins former JMU All-Americans Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells on the team as well.
Greene registered 56 tackles in his final season at JMU, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks, and was named to the FCS First Team All-American team.
