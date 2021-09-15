JMU men's soccer traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, riding high on a four-game win streak and looking to stay hot. Although the Dukes dominated the Wolfpack — firing 14 shots to the Wolfpack’s nine — JMU was unable to get the result, falling 2-1.
In what was a tightly contested battle, both teams got out to a fast start. The Wolfpack unloaded two shots and drew a corner within the first five minutes of the match. The Dukes were quick to bounce back with redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara and redshirt sophomore forward Rodrigo Robles firing two shots at the five- and eight-minute marks. The Dukes continued their offensive onslaught when redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt unleashed a shot saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf.
The first score of the game came in the 21’. Redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg committed a foul right outside the Dukes’ box. Just over a minute later, Wolfpack defender Jamie Smith fired a rocket into the top corner off the set piece. The Dukes continued to dominate offensively, firing off five more shots to the Wolfpack’s three the rest of the half.
The Wolfpack got off to a quick start in the second half, letting go of two shots within the first ten minutes and finding paydirt with the second. Just like the first half, JMU conceded a foul just outside their own box and, yet again, graduate student defender Jamie Smith made them pay. Smith fired another screamer into the side netting at 54’.
Down 2-0, JMU’s chances were looking slim. After unleashing six more shots in the second half, redshirt freshman Chay Strine was able to capitalize; Strine was able to sneak one past redshirt senior goalkeeper Leon Krapf in the 90th minute, However, it proved too late.
Ultimately, JMU committed too many mistakes and the Wolfpack capitalized on them. NC State improves to 4-2, while the Dukes fall to 4-2. JMU will look to bounce back while returning to CAA play Sep. 18 at Delaware at 7p.m.
